Rochelle father seeks answers 1 year after son’s mysterious death in Alabama

The family of Rochelle man John Combs is still seeking answers after his death in October 2024 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo provided by Eliza Petry)

John Combs, a 24-year-old lineman from Rochelle, died after being struck by a train in Montgomery, Alabama, on Oct. 4, 2024.

A year later, his family is still searching for answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Combs family has spent the past 12 months seeking information about John Combs' October 2024 death. (Photo provided by Eliza Petry)

He was in Alabama to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene, which had recently affected the region. But the days leading up to his death were marked by unusual behavior and confusion, leaving his family with more questions than answers.

The official autopsy ruled the death a suicide caused by blunt-force trauma, with no signs of drugs or alcohol in John’s system. Yet, his father, Chris Combs, disputes that conclusion and said authorities have been uncooperative.

“I never thought I’d get to the point where I really don’t trust anyone involved,” Chris Combs said. “Some of them think they’re rid of me, but I’m not going to give up.”

John Combs’ final days

On Sept. 24, 2024, John flew to Louisville, Kentucky, then drove to Savannah, Georgia, to begin storm recovery work, which he performed for about a week.

On Oct. 2, John was taken to a hospital after exhibiting disorientation, paleness and sweating. He called his father, saying that he couldn’t put his thoughts together and didn’t understand what was happening. He later left the hospital against medical advice.

The next day, John traveled to Atlanta International Airport to fly home. His luggage made the trip, but John did not. Witnesses reported that John was removed from the boarding process due to his behavior.

Chris Combs said that according to a witness, John gave a speech at the airport, telling the crowd, “You probably all know me by now. My name is John Combs. I’m from Rochelle, Illinois. My whole life has been a lie. I’m no good at anything I do.”

Later that day, John’s location was pinged in Montgomery, Alabama, by his brother, Patrick. When Chris Combs called John to ask where he was after realizing that he wasn’t on the flight to Chicago, John replied that he was “in the woods.” The family describes their last conversations with John as “short and odd.”

After losing contact, the family filed a missing persons report. On Oct. 8, the Montgomery Police Department informed them that John had been struck by a train and died the previous Friday.

The search for answers

John had no known history of mental health or substance abuse issues, making his behavior in the days before his death difficult for his family to understand. The autopsy found no drugs or alcohol in his system.

Electrocardiogram leads were found on John’s legs after his death, which Chris Combs believes came from his hospital stay 36 hours earlier.

“You’d think after a day and a half of traveling and walking, he would have taken them off,” Chris said. “That was strange.”

John’s phone, wallet and backpack were never recovered. Using phone records and accounts, his family pieced together that his final hours included Uber rides and stops at a CVS Pharmacy, Burger King, Starbucks, a gas station and a hotel where he had a reservation but never checked in.

Chris Combs has reached out to dozens of agencies, including the Montgomery Police Department, Atlanta International Airport, Southwest Airlines, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation, John’s employer Red Rover Electric, and Congressman Darin LaHood’s office. He has submitted multiple Freedom of Information Act requests and spoken with media outlets to raise awareness.

Official findings and outstanding questions

The autopsy, provided to local media in August, concluded that the cause of death was blunt-force trauma, and the manner of death was suicide, with no signs of foul play. According to the report, John “did not try to avoid a train that struck him.”

The Montgomery Police Department allowed Chris Combs to view a video of the train incident, which he described as “low quality” and only viewable in person. Chris was not provided with a copy of the autopsy until August.

OSHA informed Chris that there was no evidence to suggest John’s death was work-related or that hazardous conditions existed during his deployment. The case was closed.

The family requested the Montgomery Fire Department’s emergency medical technician report on John’s death but had not received it as of late September.

Chris Combs said police did not interview Uber drivers who transported John in Montgomery and have not explained how John traveled from Atlanta to Montgomery.

Family’s determination

“I had concerns that someone may have drugged him,” Chris Combs said. “For someone to commit suicide without any drugs or alcohol is strange to me.”

Memorial items relating to John Combs are shown in the workshop of his father, Chris Combs. (Photo provided by Eliza Petry)

He also has worked with LaHood’s office to open a congressional investigation into John’s death.

In January, investigative reporting by Savannah’s WTOC 11 found a witness who claimed to see a lone young lineman working in the area where John was in Savannah. The witness reported hearing a loud noise and seeing sparks fall on her car. However, a Red Rover Electric foreman said crews would not have been working alone.

Chris Combs remains determined to uncover the truth.

“Nobody has lifted a finger to find out what actually led up to his death,” he said. “We just want to make sure that whatever happened to him doesn’t happen to somebody else.”