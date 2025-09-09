Ogle County judge sentences man to 2 years in prison for fleeing from police at speeds over 100 mph

A man who fled from police for 22 miles across Ogle County at speeds in excess of 100 mph before crashing into a Mt. Morris squad car in February 2023 was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday, Sept. 4.

Derrick Holmes, 35, formerly of Highwood and now a resident of Rockford, received a two-year prison sentence despite arguments from Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Kruse that he be sentenced to the maximum six years in prison to deter others from driving at high speeds when fleeing police.

“The public should know that this type of criminal activity will not be tolerated,” Kruse told Ogle County Judge John “Ben” Roe.

Holmes pleaded guilty in an open plea in December 2024 to the felony offense of aggravated fleeing from police and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and driving more than 35 mph over the speed limit. Twelve other charges related to the Feb. 23, 2023, incident were dismissed.

In an open plea, there is no sentencing agreement reached between the prosecution and the defendant. Instead, a judge decides what the sentence will be based on testimony and arguments made during a sentencing hearing.

During Thursday’s hearing, Illinois State Trooper Zachary Hare, who was an Ogle County patrol deputy on Feb. 20, 2023, said his department received a call about 1 a.m. of a drunken driver heading into Ogle County from DeKalb County.

Hare said Ogle County officers learned that the vehicle, a red Ford Mustang, was traveling west on Route 64. Hare said he encountered the car near the intersection of South Moore Road and Route 64, just inside Ogle County, where he clocked the Mustang on radar doing 108 mph in the 55-mph zone.

“I tried to stop him, but he fled,” Hare said.

As Hare continued to chase the car, he saw it run a stop sign and a traffic light while traveling 90 to 130 mph.

Hare said the Mustang was clocked doing 100 mph through downtown Oregon through one red traffic light.

“It was traveling at a high rate of speed, erratically passing two vehicles,” Hare testified, adding that the car had driven around two attempts to stop it using stop strips.

When the Mustang entered Mt. Morris on Route 64, which is known as Hitt Street within city limits, the car hit a Mt. Morris police squad near the intersection of North Wesley Avenue and Route 64.

The police vehicle – a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck – was damaged, but the officer inside was not injured.

Hare said the Mustang continued to be driven despite “heavy front-end damage” and headed down an alley before finally coming to a stop at 14 E. Front St.

“When the car stopped, both the driver and a passenger exited the car, and the driver fled on foot,” Hare said. “I released my K-9.”

Hare said the dog chased Holmes until he reached a fence that he could not scale, and Holmes surrendered by putting his hands in the air.

Hare said Holmes’ speech was slurred, and he had an odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused to take field sobriety tests or a breath test, Hare said.

Hare and another officer found open bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.

Ogle County Patrol Sgt. Ross Dillon testified that he talked to Holmes’ passenger, who also had a small dog with him.

“[The passenger] said he was scared for his life,” Dillon said. “He said they were both intoxicated and were fleeing from police.”

Kruse asked Roe to follow state statutes and sentence Holmes to the maximum allowable sentence. She said Holmes had a long criminal history, which included reckless driving; leaving the scene of an accident; possession of a controlled substance; and bank robbery, for which he was sentenced to federal prison.

On May 23, 2014, Holmes was sentenced to 76 months in federal prison for the September 2013 robbery of Kent Bank in Freeport.

Kruse said Holmes’ actions demonstrated that he should be sent back to prison.

“This defendant fled police for over 20 miles, passing others on roads not meant for those speeds,” Kruse said. “He could have caused serious harm when he crashed into the squad car.”

She said Holmes showed no concern for his passenger or the dog, was continuing to consume alcohol during the chase, and then tried running from police on foot when the car was stopped.

But Holmes’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Brandon Gecan, argued that Holmes’ difficult home life and abuse of alcohol had started early in his life.

“Alcohol and other substances have permeated his life,” Gecan said. “This was his ‘rock bottom.’ He has not drank alcohol since this night, and he has done that on his own. He has maintained his sobriety.”

Gecan argued that Holmes should be sentenced to probation so he could continue to be employed, get treatment for his addiction and be a productive citizen.

“He is employed, and he’s maintaining his sobriety,” Gecan said. “He’s been sober for two and a half years. His conduct that night was the result of decades of clouded decisions that rose to a crescendo. This night was his wake-up call. Derrick knows this was bad. He realizes it could have been much worse.”

When asked by Roe if he wanted to make a statement before sentencing, Holmes said, “I do take full responsibility for my actions. I do accept any decision this court makes.”

In levying his decision, Roe said there appeared to be an “escalation” in Holmes’ actions before his offense, but acknowledged the “significant childhood trauma” he suffered through a parent abusing alcohol and drugs, which led to years of his own drug and alcohol abuse.

“I would think you should have been at ‘rock bottom’ back when you were in federal prison,” Roe told Holmes. “But the ‘rock bottom’ didn’t occur until now.”

Roe said Holmes had many chances to end the police chase that morning but did not.

“Your mind is not right when you are operating a vehicle at these speeds and alcohol is involved,” Roe said. “Imprisonment is necessary; probation would be inconsistent with the ends of justice.”

Roe noted that Holmes had been respectful during court appearances and had made all of his court appearances while being released on bond since his arrest.

“I truly believe you highly regret what happened,” Roe said.

Holmes was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, of which he will serve at least 50%, meaning he could be released in 2026. He will be under mandatory supervised release for six months after his release. Holmes also was ordered to pay $8,432 in restitution for the damaged squad car, with monthly payments starting upon his release from prison.

Holmes was remanded to the Ogle County Jail until being transported to an IDOC facility.