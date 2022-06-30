June 30, 2022
Sports - McHenry County

2022 Northwest Herald Female Athlete of the Year: Huntley’s Jori Heard

Senior helped Raiders win conference, regional championships in both softball and basketball

By Alex Kantecki
Huntley's Jori Heard defends Burlington Central's Samantha Origel during their game on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Huntley High School. Huntley won 52-49.

Huntley's Jori Heard defends Burlington Central's Sam Origel on January 29 in Huntley. Heard was voted the 2022 Northwest Herald Female Athlete of the Year after standout seasons in basketball and softball. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

In a year of dominant individual performances at Huntley, it was hard to miss the impact of Jori Heard.

The 2022 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year was intimidating and devastating in the circle, where she blew away the competition with 416 strikeouts and led the area in wins (26) and ERA (0.67). At the plate, she had 23 doubles and drove in 32 runs for the area’s winningest team.

On the basketball court, the 5-foot-11 forward was one of the area’s toughest players to match up against, finishing second on the team in scoring (9.1 points a game), first in rebounding (8.3) and earning All-Area honorable mention recognition.

With Heard playing a significant role and putting up big numbers, the Raiders finished as Fox Valley Conference and Class 4A regional champions in both softball and basketball. Combined, Heard’s two teams lost only one FVC game with an overall record of 35-1.

Huntley’s Jori Heard greets head coach Mark Petryniec at third base after hitting a triple against McHenry in a game during the 2022 season.

For her standout performance, Heard was voted the 2022 Northwest Herald Female Athlete of the Year by the sports staff in a narrow margin over Huntley junior Jessie Ozzauto, Heard’s good friend and basketball teammate. Ozzauto was Huntley’s top scorer in basketball and was a valuable and versatile sprinter for one of the best track and field teams in the state.

Also considered were Burlington Central’s Taylor Charles, Cary-Grove’s Avery Nielsen, Crystal Lake Central’s Courtney Schober, Dundee-Crown’s Berkley Mensik and Woodstock North’s Kate Ward.

The Athlete of the Year winners earn $2,500 for their school from Dr. Steven Rochell, a Crystal Lake orthopedic surgeon. The Rochell Foundation started donating for the Male and Female Athlete of the Year winners in 1993, bringing the total donations after this year to $150,000.

Heard, who will continue playing softball at Valparaiso, talked to sports writer Alex Kantecki about her hidden talents, what she likes to do when she’s not playing sports, her dream vehicle and more.

What actress would play you in a movie about your life?

Heard: Geena Davis from “A League of Their Own.”

What advice would you give to girls who want to become a softball pitcher?

Heard: To not give up and keep working hard to achieve their dreams of becoming a softball pitcher.

What are you planning on studying in college?

Heard: I’m planning on studying business at Valpo.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Heard: A sport I would be good at that I don’t play would be volleyball because I’m tall.

If you could have any vehicle, what would it be?

Heard: A Jeep Wrangler.

What’s something that people outside your family or team wouldn’t know about you?

Heard: A ton of people don’t know that I have a twin brother (Gavin).

Do you have any hidden talents?

Heard: I would say one of my hidden talents is that I can bake.

If you could invite three people to dinner, who would you invite?

Heard: Kevin Hart, Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift.

What is the best birthday present you’ve ever received?

Heard: A trip to Hawaii.

Which sporting event would you want to go back in time and see?

Heard: The Cubs winning the World Series in 2016.

What do you like to do when you have some free time?

Heard: I enjoy working out and hanging out with friends in my free time.

What was your favorite book as a kid?

Heard: “Pinkalicious” by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann.

What is the last good movie you saw in a theater?

Heard: “Top Gun: Maverick.”

What superpower would you like to have, and what would be your superhero name?

Heard: I would want to read minds, and my super hero name would be “Supergirl.”

What musical act would you most like to see this summer?

Heard: I would love to see Morgan Wallen.

Northwest Herald Female Athlete of the Year Winners

2022: Jori Heard, Huntley, sr.

2021: Kate Larry, Cary-Grove, sr.

2020: Peyton Bannon, Richmond-Burton, sr.

2019: Hannah Ritter, Marengo, sr.

2018: Valerie Tarazi, Prairie Ridge. sr.

2017: Annika Sevcik, Crystal Lake South, sr.

2016: Ali Andrews, Huntley, sr.

2015: Lauren Van Vlierbergen, Jacobs

2014: Evelyn Youel, Crystal Lake Central

2013: Jenny Dumoulin, Hampshire

2012: Paige Lincicum, Cary-Grove

2011: Kayla Beattie, Woodstock

2010: Cassie Dumoulin, Hampshire

2009: Taryn Stricker, Harvard

2008: Michelle McDonald, Johnsburg

2007: Paige Fiedorowicz, Johnsburg

2006: Jen Nichols, Woodstock

2005: Amanda Walker, Hampshire

2004: Sammi Mader, Huntley

2003: Jory Bodi, Richmond-Burton

2002: Amy Kaplan, Cary-Grove

2001: Nicole Marzano, McHenry

2000: Katie Hartmann, Woodstock

1999: Kristan Knake, Marengo

1998: Billee Russell, Dundee-Crown

1997: Sara Ettner, Marengo

1996: Alice Melhuish, Crystal Lake South

1995: Leigh Hadick, Marian Central

1994: Natalie Gambit, Richmond-Burton

1993: Megan DePuy, Cary-Grove

1992: Amy Reinhard, Woodstock and Traci Tisch, Crystal Lake South

1991: Pam Scherschel, Cary-Grove

1990: Laura Demke, Cary-Grove

1989: Tracy Leyden, Harvard

1988: Jenni Stark, Crystal Lake South

1987: Mary Jo Firnbach, Woodstock