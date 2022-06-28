2022 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year: Huntley’s Jori Heard

Huntley’s Jori Heard had big shoes to fill after Briana Bower, one of the area’s most decorated players, fired 460 strikeouts her senior season and led the Red Raiders to the Class 4A state championship in 2019 and third place in 2021.
Heard, who will play next year at Valparaiso, was equally as tough and mesmerizing as her friend and predecessor in the circle, putting away batters with a devastating rise ball and showcasing pristine command of the strike zone.
Huntley’s ace was dominant from start to finish and showed why she is in the conversation for best pitcher in the state, going 26-7 with a 0.67 ERA, 0.42 WHIP and a 416:18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 199 2/3 innings.
Not to be outdone, she also was Huntley’s best hitter, batting .443 with 23 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 32 RBIs.
Heard went on a magical run at the end of the season, going four starts without allowing a hit before Barrington got to her in a come-from-behind win in the Huntley Sectional final. She helped guide the Raiders to their second straight perfect season in the Fox Valley Conference (18-0), as well as their seventh consecutive regional title.
Heard’s 416 strikeouts from her first full season as a pitcher were 18th most in state history, according to IHSA.org, and second most among area pitchers. The only local player to have more strikeouts in a single season than Heard is Bower.
Heard had only one season as the Raiders’ starting pitcher, but it will go down as one of the best seasons in area history.
“I had the best view of a phenomenal season,” Huntley coach Mark Petryniec said. “What she’s done is amazing. I don’t know the last time a high school pitcher has done what she’s done, especially in the postseason and with all of the no-hitters.
“Jori’s going to have a great college career, and I can’t wait to watch her at the next level.”
For her outstanding effort and accomplishments, Heard is the 2022 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year, as selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Heard is the third Huntley pitcher to win Player of the Year in the past four seasons, joining Bower (2021, 2019) and Tiffany Giese (2018). There was no season held in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Crystal Lake South senior catcher-infielder Alexis Pupillo, who hit an impressive .684 with an area-leading 16 home runs, also was strongly considered. Heard and Pupillo were named to the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State first-team in 4A and 3A, respectively.
Northwest Herald sports writer Alex Kantecki had a few questions for Heard after a remarkable season.
What was your favorite moment from the season?
Heard: My favorite moments were when we would have team bonding, getting to go out to eat, celebrating or just being together and making stronger bonds. I think those bonds are really important for any team to be successful.
What is one game this season that sticks out in your memory?
Heard: Definitely the Lemont game against [pitcher Sage Mardjetko]. She’s a really good pitcher. When I see really good pitchers like her, I look up to them, strive to be like them and see what I can do to be better. For our team, we all got to learn something from that game and became better.
What personal accomplishment are you most proud of?
Heard: Just going out there and not having to worry about anything. There was such a standard set from previous years, especially with [Bower, a two-time Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year], and I think I did pretty well, branching out and becoming successful in my own way.
What is your perfect meal?
Heard: My favorite food is fried rice, so anything Japanese.
What is the better feeling? Hitting a go-ahead home run or throwing a no-hitter?
Heard: I think a no-hitter because I just love pitching.
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Heard: Hawaii because it’s so pretty there.
What are three of your favorite TV shows?
Heard: “Outer Banks,” “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “Friends.”
What would you change about softball?
Heard: I don’t think I would change anything. I think it really has everything.
What is your dream job?
Heard: A personal trainer.
Who had the biggest influence on you as an athlete?
Heard: [Former American softball pitcher] Jennie Finch because I’ve always looked up to her.
You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?
Heard: I would probably buy a lake house for my family because I love being on the water.
What is your biggest pet peeve?
Heard: Loud chewing noises.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Heard: [Alabama softball pitcher] Montana Fouts.
What is your favorite wild animal?
Heard: Dolphins.
What is your most prized possession?
Heard: My necklace from my mom.
What is a sport you would be bad at?
Heard: Golf. I’m so bad at it. I tried going out on an actual course one time. I just swing and miss.
Which teammate inspires you?
Heard: [2021 graduate] Briana Bower. She was literally the best and the nicest person ever. She was a leader, and she always wanted others to succeed and do their best, too.
What are you looking forward to most about college?
Heard: Getting to meet my softball teammates, making new friends and having a new environment to be around.
What will you miss most about your time at Huntley?
Heard: Definitely all of my coaches and my teammates.