Help Raue Center For The Arts Build the Future

For over 25 years, Raue Center For The Arts has been a hub for creativity, culture, and community connection in Crystal Lake. And right now, a generous dollar-for-dollar match means there’s no better time to give. Today, we need your support more than ever.

Why your support matters:

Raue Center is a nonprofit and does not receive taxpayer funding.

Our portion of the hotel/motel tax—which for the past 25 years made up a large part of our operating budget—is now being redirected by the city to maintain the building it owns.

Funding reductions and building challenges have forced us to:

Pause Williams Street Repertory, our in-house professional theatre company, and Arts On The Green , our outdoor summer series, with hopes of restoring them as soon as possible.

Williams Street Repertory, our in-house professional theatre company, and Arts On The Green, our outdoor summer series, with hopes of restoring them as soon as possible.

Reduce our costs by divesting the nonprofit of its scene shop, rehearsal space, and talent housing.

Why your gift makes a difference:

Helps us recover, rebuild, and reimagine our mission-driven programming.

our mission-driven programming. Supports the mission and vision set by our founders more than 25 years ago.

set by our founders more than 25 years ago. Ensures the arts continue to thrive in our community for generations to come.

Why is this the perfect time to give?

Thanks to an anonymous donor, every gift made through February 14th will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000—doubling the impact of your support!

Please join us in building the future of Raue Center. Your donation is an investment in a place where creativity, connection, and inspiration flourish.

Donate today at rauecenter.org/donate .

