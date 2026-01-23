Veterans Assistance Commission Employee Spotlight: Fernando Ceron

Fernando Ceron brings both military experience and deep personal commitment to his role at the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County. As a Veterans Service Officer, he works daily to ensure that veterans and their families understand and access the benefits they have earned through service. His path to this work has been shaped by more than a decade in uniform and a continued desire to serve his community.

Fernando served in the United States Army for more than fourteen years as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief. In that role, he flew alongside pilots to safeguard passengers and support missions that included VIP transport, medical evacuation, humanitarian efforts, and disaster response. His service included a twelve-month deployment to Iraq in 2009, along with assignments in Alaska, Kansas, Colorado, Germany, and the Washington, D.C. area. He was medically retired in 2022 with the rank of Staff Sergeant.

As a Veterans Service Officer, Fernando helps veterans navigate disability claims, pensions, burial benefits, medical enrollment, and education assistance through both the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and the State of Illinois. Much of his work involves correcting misinformation and reopening doors for veterans who were previously denied benefits or who did not realize help was available.

What Fernando values most about his role is the ability to continue serving. While the uniform has changed, the mission has not. He finds meaning in delivering good news and in seeing relief when veterans receive assistance they may have needed for years. He also recognizes the challenges many veterans face when transitioning to civilian life and hopes more support can be offered earlier.

Fernando remains active in the veteran community by serving with the Woodstock Honor Guard through American Legion Post 412, providing military honors at funerals. He also connects informally with veterans he meets, encouraging them to reach out to the VAC—even if the need is simply for information or direction.

Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: (815) 334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov/vac

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022