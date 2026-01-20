Raue Center for the Arts - Experience the Magic of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! (Provided)

One of the most enduring musicals of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to life on the Raue Center stage with the talented Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) student cast, ages 10–18! This vibrant production tells the timeless Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, and his eleven brothers through dazzling music, colorful characters, and unforgettable storytelling.

Led by a charismatic Narrator, the musical follows Joseph—from favored son to slave, from prisoner to Pharaoh’s right-hand man—and ultimately, his joyous reunion with his family. Audiences will enjoy a playful mix of musical styles, from French ballad parodies like “Those Canaan Days” to country-western hits like “One More Angel in Heaven,” and tropical rhythms in “Benjamin Calypso.” And of course, the classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door” are sure to have you singing along.

Show Dates (two weekends):

Feb 27 at 7 p.m.

Feb 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Mar 1 at 1 p.m.

Mar 6 at 7 p.m.

Mar 7 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Mar 8 at 1 p.m.

Adult Tickets: $34, Student Tickets: $19*

Members: $21/ $10.50 (RaueNOW members save 30% with no per-ticket fee!)

*All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Bring the whole family and enjoy the joy, energy, and talent of RCSA’s student performers, ages 10–18, in this unforgettable, family-friendly musical experience!

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo