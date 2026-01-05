Raue Center for the Arts - Kick Off 2026 with Unforgettable Live Entertainment at Raue Center! (Provided)

Take a break from the winter blues and step into live entertainment at Raue Center For The Arts! From high-energy tribute bands to side-splitting comedy, January and February 2026 are packed with experiences that will have you singing, laughing, and dancing along.

January Highlights:

Huey & the News Tribute – Friday, Jan 9 at 8 p.m. Relive the sound of a generation with hits like “The Power of Love” and “Hip to Be Square” performed by Soundtracks of a Generation.

– Friday, Jan 9 at 8 p.m. Relive the sound of a generation with hits like “The Power of Love” and “Hip to Be Square” performed by Soundtracks of a Generation. The King in Concert – Elvis Tribute – Saturday, Jan 10 at 7 p.m. Jimmy Holmes and the Change of Habit Band bring the magic of Elvis Presley’s Las Vegas shows to life.

– Saturday, Jan 10 at 7 p.m. Jimmy Holmes and the Change of Habit Band bring the magic of Elvis Presley’s Las Vegas shows to life. Lucy’s Comedy – Friday, Jan 16 at 8 p.m. Headliner Larry Reeb and featured guest Ted Willson serve up smart, sharp, and side-splitting laughs in Raue’s longest-running comedy series.

– Friday, Jan 16 at 8 p.m. Headliner Larry Reeb and featured guest Ted Willson serve up smart, sharp, and side-splitting laughs in Raue’s longest-running comedy series. GreenRoom Improv – Saturday, Jan 17 at 7 p.m. Family-friendly, interactive, high-energy improv comedy that will keep everyone laughing.

– Saturday, Jan 17 at 7 p.m. Family-friendly, interactive, high-energy improv comedy that will keep everyone laughing. RIO – A Tribute to Duran Duran – Friday, Jan 23 at 8 p.m. Travel back to the ‘80s with a stunning tribute to the iconic sound and style of Duran Duran.

– Friday, Jan 23 at 8 p.m. Travel back to the ‘80s with a stunning tribute to the iconic sound and style of Duran Duran. Petty Kings – Tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Saturday, Jan 24 at 7 p.m. Rock along to classics like “Free Fallin’” and “American Girl” in a night of authentic Petty energy.

– Saturday, Jan 24 at 7 p.m. Rock along to classics like “Free Fallin’” and “American Girl” in a night of authentic Petty energy. A Neil Diamond Story – Friday, Jan 30 at 8 p.m. Denny Svehla brings the music and stories behind Neil Diamond’s greatest hits to the stage.

– Friday, Jan 30 at 8 p.m. Denny Svehla brings the music and stories behind Neil Diamond’s greatest hits to the stage. Bob Seger Tribute Band – Saturday, Jan 31 at 7 p.m. Celebrate the heartland rock hits of Bob Seger with Soundtracks of a Generation’s electrifying tribute.

February Highlights:

Desert Rock – Tribute to Southern California Rock – Friday, Feb 6 at 8 p.m. Experience the sounds of The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, and the California Country Rock pioneers in this multimedia tribute.

– Friday, Feb 6 at 8 p.m. Experience the sounds of The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, and the California Country Rock pioneers in this multimedia tribute. The Ultimate Cher Show starring Annika – Saturday, Feb 7 at 7 p.m. A dazzling, full-scale tribute featuring powerhouse vocals, incredible costume changes, and all the hits you love from Cher.

– Saturday, Feb 7 at 7 p.m. A dazzling, full-scale tribute featuring powerhouse vocals, incredible costume changes, and all the hits you love from Cher. Valentine’s Comedy Show – Friday, Feb 13 at 8 p.m. Maggie Hughes DePalo and Jim Flannigan bring laughs about love, life, and family in a hilarious night of stand-up.

– Friday, Feb 13 at 8 p.m. Maggie Hughes DePalo and Jim Flannigan bring laughs about love, life, and family in a hilarious night of stand-up. Stargazers Ball – Love to Love You, Raue Center! – Saturday, Feb 14, 2026. A glamorous Valentine’s gala featuring dinner, open bar, live disco music with Lynne Jordan, and fabulous auction experiences.

– Saturday, Feb 14, 2026. A glamorous Valentine’s gala featuring dinner, open bar, live disco music with Lynne Jordan, and fabulous auction experiences. Winter Dance Party – Friday, Feb 20 at 8 p.m. Relive Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper’s final tour in this official and authentic recreation.

– Friday, Feb 20 at 8 p.m. Relive Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper’s final tour in this official and authentic recreation. GreenRoom Improv – Saturday, Feb 21 at 7 p.m. Another night of family-friendly, interactive improv comedy that’s perfect for all ages.

RaueNOW members save 30%! Members enjoy exclusive discounts, early access, and no per-ticket fees—making live entertainment even more accessible.

Experience the magic of live music, comedy, and theatrical storytelling this winter—right here at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. Tickets are on sale now, so don’t miss your chance to make memories that will last a lifetime!

