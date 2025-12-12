Melody Living Lake in the Hills—A Smooth and Supported Journey

Melody Living at Lake in the Hills isn’t an ordinary retirement community; it’s extraordinary. Melody Living offers a complete continuum of care and a thoughtfully designed campus from the ground up. Our priority is to offer residents a comfortable transition from Independent Living to Assisted Living or Memory Care should their needs ever change. There is even a transition between Assisted Living and Memory Care called the Melody Living Bridge Program, should needs be slightly between those care levels.

Understanding the Levels of Support

Assisted Living is ideal for adults who remain largely independent but benefit from having help with certain tasks. At Melody Living, residents maintain their own private apartment while receiving personalized support whenever it’s needed.

Independent Living is tailored for older adults who want an active, maintenance-free lifestyle with minimal assistance. These apartment-style homes include everything needed for day-to-day ease, plus access to 24/7 concierge support.

Memory Care at Melody Living provides a secure and nurturing setting specifically for individuals with dementia. Residents receive respectful, compassionate care along with structured daily activities, social engagement, and wellness-focused opportunities.

As a lifestyle-driven community, residents enjoy familiar comforts such as housekeeping, chef-prepared meals, transportation, planned outings, and a full calendar of social events. With support available at any hour, you can enjoy a safer, more enriching lifestyle with peace of mind.

Melody Living is guided by the Eight Dimensions of Wellness, ensuring each person benefits from a whole-person approach that nurtures physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual, environmental, social, occupational, and financial well-being. This philosophy supports our belief that A Life in Harmony™ leads to greater fulfillment at every stage.

If you are exploring what comes next, it’s helpful to understand the differences between Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care—so you can make the choice that best matches your goals and needs.

To learn more about Melody Living’s luxury senior apartments, call 847-957-7070.

Melody Living

525 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

Ph: 847-957-7070