When Frozen Pipes Strike: Steps to Protect Your Home This Winter

Frozen pipes are one of the most stressful winter surprises for homeowners, but taking the right steps quickly can limit damage and help you restore water flow safely. Signs of a frozen pipe include no running water, strange odors, or frost on the outside of the pipe. If you notice any of these, go to the area where the pipe is most likely blocked, often near exterior walls, in unheated basements or crawl spaces, or behind kitchen cabinets.

First, turn off the main water supply inside your home, usually located in a utility closet or basement. This reduces the risk of pressure building up behind the frozen section, which can cause the pipe to split once the ice starts melting. After the water is shut off, open the faucet connected to the frozen line. Even a small amount of drainage relieves pressure and helps thawing occur more evenly.

Use safe, steady heat from a hair dryer, portable heater, or warm towels to gradually warm the pipe. Start near the faucet and work slowly toward the frozen portion. Never use open flames, torches, or anything that can cause a fire. Patience is key—rushing the process increases the risk of damage.

If you notice cracks, leaks, or signs the pipe has already burst, stop immediately and call Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling. Water damage can spread quickly, so placing buckets or towels under the affected area can help limit the mess until a technicianarrives.

Once the immediate issue is handled, take steps to avoid frozen pipes in the future. Add insulation to vulnerable areas, let faucets drip during extreme cold, and keep cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate.

Small preventive measures can help you avoid costly winter emergencies and keep your home protected throughout the season—but when assistance is needed, Duane Blanton is here to help.

