Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
News - McHenry County

Car driven by Cary man involved in fatal crash in Deer Park, police say

emergency lights

By Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group

A 95-year-old Palatine man was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Deer Park.

According to a news release from the Lake County sheriff’s office, deputies were responding to a report of a stalled vehicle near the intersection of Lake-Cook and Quentin roads about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday when they received a report of the crash.

Investigators said a 2006 Honda Accord was being driven by the Palatine man west on Lake-Cook Road, just east of Quentin Road, when it stalled in the center lane.

The driver exited the vehicle and began looking under the front of the vehicle, authorities said; that’s when it was struck from behind by a 2024 Honda HR-V driven by a 30-year-old Cary man.

The Palatine man was killed in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Cary man, along with a 30-year-old woman from Arlington Heights, who was a passenger in his vehicle, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. A 77-year-old Barrington woman who was a passenger in the Palatine man’s car also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

According to the sheriff’s office, a school bus also was struck in the crash. The driver of the bus was the only occupant, but was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260114/news/one-dead-three-hurt-in-deer-park-multivehicle-crash/

CaryMcHenry CountyLocal NewsBarringtonArlington HeightsLake CountyLake County Sheriff's DepartmentMcHenry County Front HeadlinesBreakingLake County Journal Front Headlines

Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group

Jake Griffin is the assistant managing editor for watchdog reporting at the Daily Herald