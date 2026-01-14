Car driven by Cary man involved in fatal crash in Deer Park, police say

A 95-year-old Palatine man was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Deer Park.

According to a news release from the Lake County sheriff’s office, deputies were responding to a report of a stalled vehicle near the intersection of Lake-Cook and Quentin roads about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday when they received a report of the crash.

Investigators said a 2006 Honda Accord was being driven by the Palatine man west on Lake-Cook Road, just east of Quentin Road, when it stalled in the center lane.

The driver exited the vehicle and began looking under the front of the vehicle, authorities said; that’s when it was struck from behind by a 2024 Honda HR-V driven by a 30-year-old Cary man.

The Palatine man was killed in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Cary man, along with a 30-year-old woman from Arlington Heights, who was a passenger in his vehicle, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. A 77-year-old Barrington woman who was a passenger in the Palatine man’s car also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

According to the sheriff’s office, a school bus also was struck in the crash. The driver of the bus was the only occupant, but was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260114/news/one-dead-three-hurt-in-deer-park-multivehicle-crash/