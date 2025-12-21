West Dundee man admits to indecent solicitation of teen on Facebook, gets 4 years in prison

A West Dundee man accused of using Facebook Messenger to solicit a 14-year-old Fox River Grove child to perform a sexual act has been sentenced to prison for four years, court records show.

Alexander W. Maegdlin, 29, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to indecent solicitation of a child with intent of criminal sexual assault, a Class 2 felony, according to a judgment order filed in McHenry County court. He was accused of committing the offense in September 2024, records show.

Maegdlin also was ordered to register as a sex offender, court records indicate.

In exchange for his negotiated plea, additional charges were dismissed including grooming, cyberstalking, sexual exploitation of a child and distributing explicit material to a minor, the order shows.

An additional case also was dismissed involving the same child and timeframe. In that case, he was charged with transmission of an obscene message and harassment by telephone when he allegedly offered a woman $2,000 to have sex with her 14-year-old daughter, according to the indictment.

At the time Maegdlin committed the offense to which he pleaded guilty, “a no contact order was in place,” according to an order detaining him in the county jail signed by Judge Cynthia Lamb. Maegdlin also was on probation for theft from a Crystal Lake Kohl’s when committing the offense, according to authorities.

He will receive credit for 342 days spent in county jail awaiting trial and is required to serve half his prison time. When released, he will be on mandatory supervised release for 12 months, according to the judgment order.