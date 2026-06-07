Letter: When fire struck, our community heroes answered

On May 22, a fire destroyed a landmark dairy barn built in 1895. The farm traces its roots to the Homestead Act signed by Abraham Lincoln in 1862, and the Marsh family settled here in 1853. As a neighbor of the historic farm – and the first owner outside the founding family – I have come to deeply appreciate its history and importance.

In a matter of hours, more than a century of local history was lost.

What was not lost, however, was the surrounding property, nearby homes, and potentially lives, thanks to the rapid response of the Huntley Fire Protection District and six neighboring departments. They provided the equipment, manpower, and enormous water supply needed. Huntley police and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department also assisted.

These men and women are often the unsung heroes of our communities. They respond without hesitation, regardless of weather, time of day or danger. Most of us rarely consider the complexity, training, staffing, and equipment required until we need them.

This time of year, property tax bills arrive and complaints naturally follow. But incidents like this remind us exactly what those dollars support. Fast, professional emergency response doesn’t happen by accident. It requires investment, planning, modern equipment, training and cooperation among departments.

As conversations about future public safety funding continue, I hope residents remember the value these organizations provide. When emergencies happen, we expect help to arrive within minutes – and in our community, it does.

For that, we should all be grateful.

Chuck Ruth

Huntley