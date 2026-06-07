Letter: ‘Steer tailing’ should be addressed in McHenry County laws

At a McHenry County Board Meeting, concerned citizens presented an ordinance that would prohibit the dragging or pulling of bovines by their tails.

The language mimics Senate Bill 45, which has stalled in the legislature.

Thanks to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, five men were arrested with animal cruelty [charges] stemming from an alleged steer tailing contest in Woodstock on Aug. 16, 2025.

One man was [accused of] kicking a downed steer in the face and head with his sharp boot more than 10 times.

The others were charged with degloving, which is a severe, painful injury where the skin and tissue are torn away from the tail, exposing muscles or bone.

Animals also suffered a cracked horn, a broken or dislocated shoulder, and likely a broken foot in August.

Unfortunately, another steer tailing event occurred last September, and at least four more steers were degloved.

Video evidence reveals a history of animal abuse in Marengo and Woodstock over the last few years. Recordings show men electrocuting steers with 10,000 volts – targeting their faces and genitals – fracturing their limbs, and jabbing them with sharpened sticks.

Other documented torment includes whipping and kicking horses and steers, cutting horses open with sharp spurs and leaving animals with exposed, bloody bones.

As a Marengo resident and voter, I’m urging McHenry County’s elected officials to accept and pass this humane measure as soon as possible.

Please don’t let criminal animal torture continue. Nobody should be okay with this violence.

Agnieszka Tierney

Marengo