Letter: Long COVID patients deserve recognition, research, compassion

I am writing not just about a public health issue, but about a personal reality that so many people like me continue to live with every day: Long COVID.

For some, COVID-19 was a temporary illness. For others, it never truly ended. Long COVID can bring crushing fatigue, brain fog, memory problems, shortness of breath, heart issues, dizziness and neurological symptoms that make even basic daily tasks difficult.

Many of us who were once active, independent, and working now find ourselves struggling just to get through the day.

What makes this even harder is how often patients are dismissed or misunderstood. Because many symptoms are invisible, people are told they look fine or should be over it by now.

The reality is that Long COVID has changed lives, careers, finances, and mental health for countless families.

I know firsthand how exhausting it is to navigate doctors, disability systems, and daily life while dealing with a condition that many still fail to take seriously. No one should have to fight this hard just to be heard.

We need continued research, better treatment options, more medical education, workplace accommodations and disability systems that recognize the real impact of Long COVID. We also need compassion for those living with an illness that does not always show on the outside.

The pandemic may feel over to some, but for many of us, it is still part of everyday life.

Matthew Mascolino

Fox River Grove