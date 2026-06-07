Letter: Give the VA a chance

To my Military Veteran Brothers & Sisters,

I’ve been using the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center & the McHenry Facility for a decade. My experience with the VA has done nothing but improve. I TRUST the VA. I encourage you to give them a try and tell them John sent you.

“Overall trust in the Department of Veterans Affairs has reached an all-time high. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, 82% of Veterans who used VA services – including health care, benefits, burials and memorials – reported that they trust VA to fulfill the nation’s commitment to them. Trust in VA outpatient health care has risen to 93.6% of Veterans reporting they trust VA for health care," according to a VA.gov news release.

“Veterans First is a promise – that starts with listening,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said in the release. “This sentiment reflects VA’s ongoing efforts to engage directly with Veterans about their experiences by gathering their feedback to improve services.”

Respectfully,

John Pletz Radar Man 3rd Class

U.S.S. John F. Kennedy (CVA-67) Plank Owner

1967-1971 Active Duty

1971-1973 Inactive Duty

Honorably Discharged

John Pletz

Crystal Lake