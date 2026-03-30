2 on motorcycle injured in crash with car near Richmond that shut down Route 12

Two people on a motorcycle were injured in a crash that shut down a portion of Route 12 near the Illinois and Wisconsin border Sunday afternoon, officials report.

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District was called at 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the area near Richmond for a reported crash involving a car and a motorcycle. First responders arrived within three minutes to find two people from the motorcycle in need of medical assistance, Fire Marshal Scott Peterson said in an email.

A medical helicopter was requested for a motorcycle passenger, a woman in her 60s. She was airlifted to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with “serious” injuries, but they were believed not to be life-threatening, Peterson said.

The male motorcycle driver was transported to Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, in “good condition,” Peterson said.

“The Richmond Township Fire Protection District reminds all motorists to be aware of all vehicles on a roadway, especially motorcycles, and asks that motorcyclists wear a helmet when riding,” Peterson said in the email.

Route 12 was closed from Commercial Street to the Wisconsin state line for nearly five hours, according to alerts put out by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

A Mercy MD-1 medical vehicle responded to the scene along with Wisconsin paramedics from Bloomfield-Genoa City. The Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, Fire Department also assisted.