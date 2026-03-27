With 4th DUI case pending, Huntley man bribed official not to report positive urine test, prosecutors say

A Huntley man has pleaded guilty to bribing a court-appointed employee not to report that he had tested positive for alcohol in a urine test.

Kenneth Gaudio, 64, was charged in 2019 with drunken driving for a fourth time, a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court shows. In 2021, he was accepted into the McHenry County specialty DUI court, records show. The specialty program is designed to reduce criminal recidivism, especially for driving under the influence.

But in 2023, prosecutors filed a motion to discharge Gaudio from the specialty court, alleging several violations, the document shows. Gaudio was accused of testing positive multiple times for alcohol and once for cocaine, and of missing mandatory screenings for substance use, according to a court motion.

Additionally, prosecutors wrote in the motion that on March 8, 2023, Gaudio bribed an employee, who was contracted by McHenry County probation and court services to facilitate drug and alcohol screening tests, not to report that he had tested positive for alcohol.

On Wednesday, Gaudio pleaded guilty to bribery, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison, court records show. The sentence will run concurrent with a five-year sentence he received March 18 after pleading guilty to aggravated DUI, a Class 2 felony, according to an order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt.

Gaudio is required to serve half of the prison time on each conviction, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release, the orders show.

He is receiving credit for 191 days served in the county jail, Gerhardt wrote in the order, noting the offenses were committed as a result of the use, abuse or addiction to alcohol or a controlled substance. That notation is a recommendation that Gaudio receive treatment while incarcerated.