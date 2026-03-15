Woman of Distinction: Businesswoman, City Council member, community supporter Denise Smith

Award recipient Denise Smith speaks during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 4, 2025, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized ten women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

For runners, obstacles aren’t a reason to stop moving. It just means one has to find a way around the challenge.

Whether she’s out on a run or navigating her career, Denise Smith of Crystal Lake has found life’s challenges are opportunities to move in a new direction – such as when she became disappointed in the ability to serve her clients in a corporate physical therapy setting. It prompted her to reevaluate her career and take the bold leap into launching her own business.

“People deserve a one-on-one model. They deserve that understanding. They deserve that hour with someone who has insight on preventative care, movement and someone who understands how to prevent pain,” Smith said.

In 2025, her company, Smith Physical Therapy+ in Crystal Lake, marked its 10th anniversary, as did the journey of launching a business that has become ingrained in the community, supporting local runs and community-wide events.

Award recipients (from left to right) Denise Smith, Melissa Cooney, Cassandra Vohs-Demann, Kristin Schmidt, Donna Rasmussen, Laura Franz, Lynn Caccavallo, Catherine Jones, and Kathleen Narcosis during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 4, 2025, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized 10 women in the community as Women of Distinction. Not pictured is award recipient Elizabeth Rios. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

“This community is so supportive of small businesses,” Smith said.

Smith is the among the Northwest Herald’s 10 current Women of Distinction honorees. The award highlights women in McHenry County, nominated by their peers, friends and loved ones, who provide leadership in their fields of expertise, serve as role models and mentors, advocate positive social change or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.

While some dream of launching their own business, Smith admits it wasn’t in her original career plans, having earned her master’s degree in physical therapy from Marquette University, then working in corporate PT for 15 years. One of the first steps in planning for her business was visiting the Illinois Small Business Development Center at McHenry County College. There, Smith met Brian DiBona, who served as a business coach, helping her to develop a business plan and review the lease on her first location.

“That was a game changer,” Smith said.

Soon, her role as a small business owner earned her an invitation to be a part of the Leadership of Greater McHenry County, a program akin to earning a degree in understanding how the county functions. For Smith, the program provided great insight and further helped her connect to other rising leaders in the county.

“The program made me a true servant leader for this community,” Smith said. “LGMC was a big turning point for me.”

Additionally, Smith is a committee member of The Downtown Crystal Lake Association, promoting the downtown businesses and community events.

Taking note of her business and community involvement, Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian invited Smith to run for City Council.

“She is absolutely a community leader. She is an inspiration to all,” Haleblian said. “She is just a good person, a good solid individual who has the community’s best interest at heart.”

Smith admits she hadn’t pictured herself running for City Council, but when asked, the Michigan native decided to consider it.

“I love this community and this community has supported me and my business,” Smith said, adding that the ability to help be a part of the decision-making leadership in the community was an area where she felt she could contribute.

While some new Council members take their time easing into the role, Smith started at a swift pace, and in her first year she helped bring forth the Crystal Lake Youth Commission, where seven local high school students are selected to lend input into the community. For Smith, it was important to have the next generation’s voice and to encourage their future leadership and participation in local government.

“We want them to educate their peers that local policies are making an impact in their daily lives,” Smith said. “Voter turnout for local elections is terrible, and that is something we need to change to get more people involved in local elections.”