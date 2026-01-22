Jason Hampton, Joliet Catholic dominate senior-night match against Marian Central

Time has flown by for Joliet Catholic senior Jason Hampton.

Eager to entertain the home crowd, Hampton found three first-period takedowns during his 138-pound bout against Marian Central’s Zane Mochocki. Wrestling with a little extra motivation, Hampton was one of seven Joliet Catholic athletes to record pins as the Hilltoppers blew away the Hurricanes 67-12 on senior night.

“I’d like to say it’s like every other match, but I felt like this hit home,” Hampton said. “I remember being a freshman and I had friends who were seniors. It just went by like that, so I came out here to put on a show for my home crowd. I just go out and score points. I’m not really preparing for anyone. I just score points.”

Whether it was through takedowns, bonus points or pins, Joliet Catholic (13-1) ran through a talented Marian Central lineup Wednesday evening. The Hilltoppers, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the IWCOA, strung together 12 consecutive victories to close out the match. All three seniors (Hampton, Aurelio Munoz and Nolan Vogel) earned wins, with Hampton and Vogel pinning their way to victory.

“Staying in good positions and having good setups let me get to my attacks,” said Hampton, who took first at 132 and picked up his 150th career win at the Cheesehead Invitational. “Finishing is just staying clean and staying out of funky positions, especially since I hurt my knee last week. I wanted to finish as clean as possible.”

A key victory for the Hilltoppers came at 113, where Colton Schultz and Marian Central’s Hogan Rice traded takedowns over the first two periods. Schultz, who led 6-1 before Rice took him down twice in the second period, escaped in the third and fought Rice off to earn a 13-8 decision. The win gave Joliet Catholic a 21-12 lead.

From there, the Hilltoppers dominated. After Finn McDermott hit a quick cradle to pin Zach Wheadon at 120, Luke Foster snatched up four takedowns before a first-period pin of Gianni Ferrioli sealed the win at 126. Adonis Washington flexed his cradle at 132, hitting it twice with the second one locking up a pin of Camden Spiniolas.

Marian Central's Dan French and Jimmy Mastny (left to right) each earned pins during the team's wrestling match against Joliet Catholic. (Russ Hodges)

Cradles continued to come for Joliet Catholic, which wrapped the dual win up after Vogel secured a cradle to pin Nic Astacio at 165. Matthew Laird pinned Collin Swedberg at 150 for the Hilltoppers, who saw Adante Washington notch five takedowns in a 21-6 tech fall over Austin Hagevold at 144. Using both single and double-leg takedowns, Munoz scored a 17-2 tech fall over Noah Cerny at 157.

“I knew I had to push the pace right off the bat,” Vogel said. “I say that I like to marinate before I cook, so I got a couple takedowns and I got the pin. He was a flexible kid, so I had to drive my knee into him and finish the pin for the team... We’ve upped our pace in the wrestling room and we’re pushing the pace with heavy hands.”

Despite a tough finish, Marian Central (9-9) had an encouraging start to Wednesday’s dual. After Joliet Catholic’s Vince Skedel opened with a pin of Josh Gawronski at 175, the Hurricanes tied the score at 190, where Dan French hit a blast double and turned Aiden Bishop to nab Marian Central’s first win of the evening.

“I was the second match of the day, so my main thing was setting the tone for the team,” French said. “I focused on toughness and showing the team what the night was going to be like... I like to start matches slower and feel things out. He was coming up high, so I saw the blast double there, took that and got right to a turk.”

Jimmy Mastny, a two-time state champion who also won at the Cheesehead Invitational, took Ryker Czubak down twice and hit a throw-to-pin combination to seal his win at 215. Mastny’s victory gave Marian Central a 12-6 lead, the team’s only lead of the night. The Hurricanes will face Washington on the road Friday evening.

“I got him under me a couple of times,” Mastny said. “I used a couple of fakes and pulls and I sealed it up pretty quickly. I’ve been hand fighting really hard and using fakes and pulls to get them under me. When I get them under me, I finish the job.”

Kane Robles (106) and Daniel Dalach (285) each received forfeits for the Hilltoppers, who face Marist on Thursday before beginning the East Suburban Catholic Conference tournament on Friday.