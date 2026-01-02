Richmond Township scrambles to maintain services after supervisor, clerk and office manager quit

Richmond Township is in need of a supervisor and clerk after the resignations of the officials previously elected to those roles.

In a special meeting held Monday night at the township hall, the remaining trustees named one of their own, Scott Freund, as the deputy supervisor. They also accepted the resignations of Supervisor Ron Kay, Clerk Tammy Kay and office administrator Diana Benitez.

Ron and Tammy Kay are married, township officials said.

The resignations left the remaining trustees and staff scrambling to get bills paid and payroll finished for the end of the year, Freund said.

Ron Kay informed the township board at its Dec. 18 meeting that he would be stepping down due to health reasons, officials said.

Tammy Kay also submitted her resignation at that meeting, Freund said, adding that Benitez was not present, “but we were relayed that message” that she also was resigning.

Letters submitted by all three officials indicated that the resignations were effective Dec. 31, Freund added.

As a senior trustee, Freund was working with staff and consulting the township attorney to ensure township business continues. But with the end-of-year holidays, “there was a scramble” to get everything finalized, he said.

An agenda for Monday’s meeting was taped to the door at the township hall, 7812 Route 31, Richmond, on Friday – 48 hours before the meeting as required by law, Freund added.

Items on that agenda included creating a two-person panel to interview clerk candidates and allowing Freund to hire an independent payroll firm. In another motion, the Kays, Benitez and any other unknown individuals were removed from any township financial accounts, and Freund was given authority to sign off on any of those accounts.

There also was an agenda item described as a discussion about “hiring one or more individuals to help sort out daily office administrative functions.”

Marcia King, previously a township bus driver, was appointed to permanently take over the business office role in which Benitez had served, Freund said.

During Monday’s meeting, a member of the public asked if the reasons for the resignations had to do with the handling of taxpayer money and was told no, according to a community member who was present.

“That question was brought up in the meeting” during public comment, Freund said.

“The township is on good financial standing,” he noted.

Freund also said there were no big issues in the township that might have brought about the resignations.

Monday’s special meeting was to “cross the T’s and dot the I’s,” and ensure payroll goes out to township staff, Freund said.

What Freund said he does not want to do is continue on as the township’s supervisor, although he said he would take on the role if that what it takes to serve residents.

“I have the authority to operate for a limited period of time until there is a replacement supervisor,” Freund said.

Whoever takes on the supervisor and clerk roles would be appointed by the remaining four trustees: Freund, Tracy Dickens, Parker Johnston and Mike Lynn. To retain those supervisor and clerk seats, the appointees would need to run for office in the future to retain the seat.

Attempts to reach the Kays were not successful.

Ron Kay previously served on the Richmond Village Board, having been elected to that role in 2023. He later resigned to take over the township supervisor job and was officially elected April 1.

David McArdle, the township’s attorney, said he was made aware of the Kays’ resignations by Ron Kay.

Township resident Chris Johnson attended Monday’s meeting and said there was little information conveyed about the reasons behind the resignations.

“They owe it to us, the public, to be transparent about what’s going on,” Johnson said. “These are elected officials.”