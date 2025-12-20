Jace Nelson, Richmond-Burton slam Marian Central

Richmond-Burton boys basketball coach Rich Petska talks to his team during a timeout against Marian Central in the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Marengo. (Joe Aguilar)

Entertainment sometimes comes with a cost.

Richmond-Burton’s high-flying Jace Nelson missed a dunk Saturday morning in the Rockets’ opening game of the 75th annual E.C. Nichols Holiday Tournament against Marian Central.

It would have been the 6-foot-6 junior’s second slam of the game and likely would have shaken Marengo’s gym.

The third quarter miss was costly for Nelson, who immediately took a seat on the bench after drawing a technical foul for hanging on the rim with his right hand while trying to snatch the ball with his left hand.

Jace Nelson (Joe Aguilar)

“It was just a reaction, grabbing the ball,” Nelson said. “I should have just let it go.”

Dane Gardner, who threw the alley-oop pass off the backboard on a 2-on-1 fast break to the trailing Nelson, grabbed a seat too.

“The message was sent when their butts hit the bench,” said R-B coach Rich Petska, who couldn’t prevent a smile from transforming his stern face.

The missed dunk ultimately didn’t prove costly for the Rockets, who won 53-32.

Nelson, who got his second dunk of the game after all when he buggy-whipped home a two-hander in the fourth quarter, scored a team-high 14 points. Luke Robinson had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Gardner almost finished with a triple double (10 points, eight rebounds, eight steals) and Landon Nelson (Jake’s cousin) hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points coming off the bench.

R-B (4-4) improved to 3-1 since star point guard Gavin Radmer went down with an elbow and wrist injury Dec. 6 against Grant.

The Rockets started fast. Nelson threw down a breakaway dunk five seconds into the game, Gardner finished a drive in transition and Robinson used a Euro step to finish a layup, putting R-B up 6-0 less than one minute in.

“We came out and stuck to the game plan and executed probably the best we’ve executed all year,” Petska said. “We’ve had trouble getting into offensive sets and running the plays without Gavin on the floor.”

Marian Central (3-7), which was led by sophomore guard Aaden Brandt’s nine points (two long 3-pointers), came into the game having played less than 24 hours earlier. The Hurricanes traveled to Rockford on Friday night and beat Christian Life 68-37.

“It’s always tough when the turnaround is less than 24 hours,” Hurricanes coach Lafeyette Bell said. “We have a young group. We’re still figuring it out, putting the pieces the together, but I think my guys gave as much as they could.”

Jace Nelson’s two-dunk effort was his second this season. R-B was leading 36-21 early in the second half when he had the opportunity to throw down a crowd pleaser.

Gardner was ahead of everyone on a fast break when he heard Nelson and looked behind at his teammate.

Dane Gardner (Joe Aguilar)

“In the summer league I lobbed him on a fast break,” Gardner said. “I just threw it straight up, not off the backboard, and we landed that. I was hoping to do it again.”

Nelson was confident it would work.

“I do it all the time in practice,” he said. “I was like, we’re up by a little bit, so I may as well try it. I told him, ‘Dane, throw it. Throw it.’ Sadly, I didn’t execute it. I wish I would have.”

Nelson has executed his dunk tries often this season, as he’s racked up about 10.

“It’s insane,” Gardner said of Nelson’s athleticism.

Nelson has what Petska calls “the bounce” that allows the athlete to soar and whip basketballs through hoops. Nelson, a three-sport athlete who started at wide receiver for the Rockets’ 12-1 football team and patrols center field for the baseball team, also had four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.

Nelson also swished a 3-pointer.

“He’s a tremendous young man who’s figuring it out and putting it together for us,” Petska said.

Petska said Gardner has stepped up as a captain and senior leader in Radmer’s absence. The Rockets resume the tournament Monday with a 2 p.m. tipoff against Stillman Valley.

“Dane Gardner has taken control,” Petska said. “He’s the guy who’s probably stepped up the most. ... He’s not a point guard, he’s not a ball-handler, and he’s just stepped in with no questions asked and done that for us.”

Gardner’s day also included two 3-pointers in helping the Rockets build a 32-20 lead by halftime. Five of his rebounds came on the offensive glass.

“I just try to get the ball when I can and keep going,” Gardner said. “I definitely got to handle the ball a little more [with Radmer out]. I feel like I’ve gotten better, even in just the five games doing that, and I feel like everyone on the team has stepped up even more.”

Colin Hernon added seven points and nine rebounds for Marian, which plays host Marengo at 5 p.m. Monday.