Man airlifted after crashing car near Richmond, landing 20 feet down embankment

A man was airlifted following a crash Dec. 19, 2025 near Richmond. (Photo provided by Richmond Township Fire Protection District)

A man was airlifted after a crash Friday morning near Richmond.

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District was called at 9:56 a.m. Friday to an area near Tryon Grove and Keystone roads outside Richmond, fire officials said.

Fire district crews arrived at 10:02 a.m. to a crash involving one vehicle about a mile west of Keystone Road, officials said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon the crash was in the 7700 block of Tryon Grove Road, east of Greenwood Road.

The vehicle was found off the roadway and about 20 yards down in an embankment, fire officials said.

A man driving the vehicle was not entrapped, but fire crews assessed him and his condition required Mercyhealth’s MD-1 emergency response team and a medical helicopter to respond, officials said.

The man was the only person involved in the crash.

Richmond Township Fire Protection crews took the man to the fire station, where the medical helicopter was waiting.

A man was airlifted following a crash Dec. 19, 2025 near Richmond. (Photo provided by Richmond Township Fire Protection District)

Crews transferred care to the REACT medical helicopter and the man was airlifted to the Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside trauma center in Rockford, officials said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, fire officials said.

The sheriff’s office said Friday afternoon that the driver was a 20-year-old Harvard man and he was listed in serious condition.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation indicated a 2010 Hyundai Elantra was heading east on Tryon Grove Road “when it left the roadway to the south, sideswiped two trees, and struck a fence.”

The Hyundai was significantly damaged and the driver was seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt but airbags did deploy, the sheriff’s office said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the crash, the sheriff’s office said.