Police say Woodstock man gave fake name while carrying meth, cocaine

A Woodstock man is accused of giving a Richmond police officer false identification during a traffic stop while being sought on an arrest warrant and in the possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Brandon S. Miller, 35, is charged with deliver or possession with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony, as well as possession of cocaine, obstructing identification and possession of several needles containing a clear liquid substance that later proved to be methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint in McHenry County court.

On Monday, Judge Cynthia Lamb found Miller to be a danger to the community and detained him in county jail pretrial.

During a traffic stop for suspended registration on a vehicle that Miller was driving, Miller provided a false name, date of birth and state of residency “numerous times,” an officer wrote in the complaint.

The officer said when he asked Miller for his identification, Miller “provided a name and date of birth that returned with no record, then provided his brother’s name and date of birth, and stated that his residency was out of Kentucky,” according to the complaint.

“He finally provided his real information which showed a revoked driver’s license out of [Illinois] as well as an active warrant for dangerous drugs,” the officer wrote in the complaint. “Miller was then arrested for the warrant and obstructing identification.”

During a search of the vehicle, officers found 3.1 grams of cocaine, 19.6 grams of methamphetamine, a small portable scale and numerous small plastic baggies, according to the complaint.

Miller, who was appointed an attorney from the public defender’s office, is due back in court Dec. 9.