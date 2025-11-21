Man airlifted after falling in Richmond

A man was airlifted Friday morning after a fall in Richmond.

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District was called to the 5300 block of Mourning Dove Circle in Richmond just before 10 a.m. Friday, arrived a few minutes later and found a man outside on the ground, the Richmond Township Fire Protection District said in a news release.

Crews assessed the man and because of the nature of his injury, “determined the need for a medical helicopter,” according to the release.

A landing zone for a LifeNet medical helicopter was set up at the fire station, according to the release. District crews took the man to the landing zone and the helicopter flew him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical but stable condition, according to the release.

“The RTFPD expresses our thoughts and prayers for the patient and family,” according to the release.