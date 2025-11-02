North Boone football player recovering from ‘traumatic injury’ during Richmond-Burton game

A 16-year-old North Boone High School Viking football player was airlifted following what was described as a “traumatic injury” during Friday’s playoff game against Richmond-Burton High school.

According to a post on the team’s social media, the player from the Boone County school is recovering.

“Thank you to all for your thoughts and prayers for our Viking player who was injured in last evening’s game. We are so very grateful to report that the initial test results are highly encouraging,” according to a post on North Boone Vikings Football’s Facebook page.

A Richmond Township Fire Protection District ambulance crew was on standby at the game at the school in Richmond, district posted on Facebook. At about 8:39 p.m., in the game’s third quarter, the high school’s athletic training staff asked for assistance for the player, North Boone junior running back Connor Chamberlain, who was down on the field.

He was conscious and alert, according to the post, but his injuries were considered serious in nature. He complained his neck and back hurt and was experiencing a loss of sensation in his lower extremities.

A LifeNet medical helicopter landed at the fire district station and the player was transferred to the LifeNet staff and airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The Mercy Hospital MD-1 team and its medical helicopter out of Rockford were not available, according to the post.

The North Boone District #3 Firefighters Association Facebook page sent its thoughts to the player as well.

With Richmond leading 49-0, the first-round playoff game was called in the third quarter, shortly after the injury.