Algonquin completes lead service lines replacement almost 2 decades before deadline

FILE - Part of a lead service line is shown next to a copper pipe that's commonly used to replace lead lines. (Camden Lazenby)

Algonquin has joined Huntley in finishing the replacement of all of its known lead pipes, well before its state-mandated deadline set at 2042.

Illinois law requires water suppliers to find and replace all lead service pipes. Algonquin inspected over 240 lines and confirmed 162 of them were made out of lead, according to a village news release. All of those lines have been replaced with copper pipes running from village’s water main to meters inside homes, now that the $1.37 million project is complete.

Algonquin comes close behind Huntley, which announced its completion last week.

The village got a bit of a head start in replacement work during the Old Town Algonquin downtown revitalization that started in 2018. Official lead pipe replacement efforts kicked off in 2023.

Algonquin’s deadline was set nearly two decades out. Each supplier has a different deadline based on how many lead services lines are in the area, according to Capitol News Illinois.

Lead has never shown up in Algonquin’s treated drinking water or in the 180 miles of water mains that deliver water, according to the release.

“This project is about peace of mind for our residents,” Village President Debby Sosine said in the release. “We acted early to make sure every home has safe, clean water, and we took on the cost so families didn’t have to. It’s an investment that protects our community today and for generations to come.”

For more information on Algonquin’s drinking water, visit algonquin.org/CCR.