Rep. Steve Reick will run for another term in Statehouse

State Rep. Steve Reick, R-Woodstock, is running for a sixth term in the Illinois House.

Reick, who was first elected in 2016, said in a news release Tuesday he was seeking another term in office “because the job isn’t done.”

He added: “What’s needed is a voice who’ll speak up for those who believe in the middle-class values that built this state and who will bring back a government that provides help when it’s needed and stays out of the way when it’s not. I want to continue to be a voice.”

Reick touted in the announcement some of the issues he has prioritized in Springfield, including trying to lower property taxes, fixing the pension system and reforming the state Department of Children and Family Services.

“I’ve resisted efforts to deny parents of their right and obligation to give the best education they can to their children in a manner of their choosing. And I’ve never forgotten the people who pay the bill,” Reick said in the release.

Reick was most recently elected in November 2024, defeating McHenry Township Assessor Mary Mahady in the general election by over five percentage points. Reick got 29,711 votes, 52.8% of the total, to Mahady’s 26,565 or 47.2%.

As of Tuesday, no one else had officially announced a run for the 63rd House District seat.

Illinois House District 63 includes all or part of Woodstock, Crystal Lake, McHenry, Bull Valley, Prairie Grove, Island Lake and Cary.