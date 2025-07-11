Man hit by car in while crossing street in Algonquin during storm

Thursday night’s storm is suspected to have been a factor in crash in which a pedestrian was hit by a car in Algonquin, police said.

Just before 10 p.m. a black Subaru was traveling westbound on Route 62 when it struck a 55-year-old Algonquin man walking northbound in the crosswalk at River Road, Algonquin Police Sgt. Jason Burzynski said.

“The driver of the Subaru advised he did not see the pedestrian due to the rain,” Burzynski said. “The driver of the Subaru stayed on the scene and helped the pedestrian until medical help arrived.”

The man was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley. His condition was unknown Friday morning when the sergeant also said citations were pending.