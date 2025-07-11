Lake in the Hills garage fire caused by lightning strike Thursday

A Lake in the Hills garage was hit by lighting, causing a fire, during the storms that rolled through the region on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Photo provided by the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District)

A detached garage in Lake in the Hills was one of several buildings in McHenry County that were struck by lightning and caught fire Thursday during thunderstorms rolling through the area.

Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District was called at about 11:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Oak Leaf Road for the report of a fire coming from the two-car garage roof after it was hit, according to a release Friday from the department.

The fire was at the roof’s peak. It was under control in 20 minutes, and additional crews remained on scene addressing hotspots and overhauling the scene, the release stated.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department, Huntley Fire Protection District, Woodstock Fire Protection District, Crystal Lake Fire Department, and the SEECOM Dispatch Center aided at the scene or by covering other calls during the fire.

A damage estimate was not yet available, according to the release.