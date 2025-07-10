Rock out, pig out at Ribfest in Lake in the Hills starting Thursday

A cook works the grill during a previous Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin' Ribfest at Sunset Park. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

Rock out and pig out during the 19th annual Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest from Thursday through Sunday at Sunset Park in Lake in the Hills.

The event, located at 5200 Miller Road, will be filled with live entertainment and include a carnival, business expo and plenty of food vendors.

Fill your belly with top ribs sellers from around the country such as Pigfoot BBQ & Rib Co., Texas Outlaw BBQ and Mojo’s Rib Shack. Don’t miss the rib judging at 3:45 p.m. Sunday to see who comes out on top.

Musical performances include Kashmir, Too Hype Crew, Bruce in the USA and The Disco Circus.

All proceeds from the event, hosted by the Lake in the Hills Rotary Club, go to support Rotary charities and its local and international projects.

Tickets are $5, and children are free. The festival will be open from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

More information on Lake in the Hills’ Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest can be found here: rockinrotaryribfest.com.

