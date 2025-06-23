What you pay in sales tax in each McHenry County town, as Woodstock looks at hiking its rate

People shop on Woodstock Square in 2022. Merchandise could become more expensive in Woodstock as officials consider a sales tax increase. (gshaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media)

With Woodstock looking at a potential 0.25% sales tax increase to fund rec center renovations, here’s a look at what shoppers in different McHenry County towns pay for sales tax, and how much of that is a local tax.

Just last year, shoppers countywide saw a new, 0.25% sales tax to support the McHenry County Mental Health Board, replacing a property tax that had funded the agency. Voters approved the tax in March 2024, and it went into effect July 1.

This year, many communities locally and throughout the state are also looking at instituting their own local 1% grocery tax to replace the state tax that’s going away Jan. 1.

For general merchandise, shoppers pay 6.25% for a Illinois sales tax and 0.75% Regional Transportation Authority sales tax. Some communities already have a local sales tax.

Check the towns where you live and shop below. For communities divided between more than one county, only McHenry County’s portion is listed.

Unincorporated McHenry County

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 8.25%

Local portion: 1%

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 8.5%

Local portion: 1.25%

Crystal Lake recently voted to add an additional 1% sales tax in Water’s Edge, giving that area a 9.5% sales tax rate

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current, elsewhere in Fox River Grove: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current, within 1050 Northwest Highway business district: 8.25%

Local portion within business district: 1%

Greenwood

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 8.25%

Local portion: 1%

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 8.25%

Local portion: 1%

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 7.75%

Local portion: 0.5%

Current: 8.25%

Local portion: 1%

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 8.25%

Local portion: 1%

Current: 8.25%

Local portion: 1%

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 8%

Local portion: 0.75%

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 8%

Local portion: 0.75%

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 7.25%

Local portion: None

Current: 8.25%

Local portion: 1%

If proposed sales tax increase is approved: 8.5%, with a 1.25% local portion