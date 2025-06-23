What you pay in sales tax in each McHenry County town, as Woodstock looks at hiking its rate

With Woodstock looking at a potential 0.25% sales tax increase to fund rec center renovations, here’s a look at what shoppers in different McHenry County towns pay for sales tax, and how much of that is a local tax.
Just last year, shoppers countywide saw a new, 0.25% sales tax to support the McHenry County Mental Health Board, replacing a property tax that had funded the agency. Voters approved the tax in March 2024, and it went into effect July 1.
This year, many communities locally and throughout the state are also looking at instituting their own local 1% grocery tax to replace the state tax that’s going away Jan. 1.
For general merchandise, shoppers pay 6.25% for a Illinois sales tax and 0.75% Regional Transportation Authority sales tax. Some communities already have a local sales tax.
Check the towns where you live and shop below. For communities divided between more than one county, only McHenry County’s portion is listed.
Unincorporated McHenry County
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Algonquin
Current: 8.25%
Local portion: 1%
Barrington Hills
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Bull Valley
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Cary
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Crystal Lake
Current: 8.5%
Local portion: 1.25%
Crystal Lake recently voted to add an additional 1% sales tax in Water’s Edge, giving that area a 9.5% sales tax rate
Fox Lake
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Fox River Grove
Current, elsewhere in Fox River Grove: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Current, within 1050 Northwest Highway business district: 8.25%
Local portion within business district: 1%
Greenwood
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Harvard
Current: 8.25%
Local portion: 1%
Hebron
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Holiday Hills
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Huntley
Current: 8.25%
Local portion: 1%
Island Lake
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Johnsburg
Current: 7.75%
Local portion: 0.5%
Lake in the Hills
Current: 8.25%
Local portion: 1%
Lakemoor
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Lakewood
Current: 8.25%
Local portion: 1%
Marengo
Current: 8.25%
Local portion: 1%
McCullom Lake
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
McHenry
Current: 8%
Local portion: 0.75%
Oakwood Hills
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Port Barrington
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Prairie Grove:
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Richmond
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Ringwood
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Spring Grove
Current: 8%
Local portion: 0.75%
Trout Valley
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Union
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Wonder Lake
Current: 7.25%
Local portion: None
Woodstock
Current: 8.25%
Local portion: 1%
If proposed sales tax increase is approved: 8.5%, with a 1.25% local portion