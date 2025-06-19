Richmond cancer survivor throws 1st pitch at Father’s Day Cubs game

Richmond resident and prostate cancer survivor Clark Atwater throws the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game on June 15, 2025. (Photo provided by Elizabeth Blasko)

During a Chicago Cubs baseball game Sunday, a prostate cancer survivor from Richmond threw out the ceremonial first pitch to highlight men’s health awareness with Advocate Health Care on Father’s Day.

Clark Atwater, 67, was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer after he received a prostate-specific antigen test during an annual primary care visit at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital outside Barrington. Further scans and a biopsy revealed that 75% of his prostate contained cancer, which had metastasized to his spine, according to an Advocate Health Care news release.

After an aggressive treatment plan of radiation and chemotherapy, Atwater’s cancer is under control and has not spread farther. He was able to celebrate the feat, while also raising awareness for men to take care of their health with Advocate, by attending the Cubs game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. To make the Father’s Day celebration more special, his 13-year-old grandson, son and wife attended the game with him.

“I feel like I won the lottery,” Atwater said.

Prostate cancer has deeply affected Atwater’s life; his father died from the disease at age 60. Now, having survived his own cancer, Atwater is passionate about raising awareness and encouraging regular screenings.

Richmond resident and prostate cancer survivor Clark Atwater with his grandson Grayson Garringer at the Chicago Cubs game on June 15, 2025. (Photo provided by Elizabeth Blasko)

“It’s a sneaky cancer,” he said. “When I finally had symptoms, I was Stage 4.”

Despite progress, stigma surrounding men’s health is still an issue. Dr. Sandeep Chunduri, who is a hematologist and oncologist at Advocate Good Shepherd, sees a common trend of men avoiding regular doctor visits.

“Everyone knows a dad, a brother, a husband, or a friend who avoids doctor visits,” Chunduri said in the release. “On Father’s Day, and all throughout Men’s Health Awareness Month, encourage the men in your life to prioritize their health and get the crucial care they need.”

Prostate, colon and lung cancers are the most common Chunduri sees diagnosed in men. More recently, he is seeing more men being diagnosed with those cancers at an earlier age, he said.

“That’s the shocking bit of news over the last five to 10 years,” Chunduri said. “I think it’s been a shift in the age group of a lot of these patients.”

New advancements and treatments have increased over recent years, making more cancer cases successful even in late stages, like Atwater’s.

“In the United States, one in two men will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime,” Chunduri said in the release. “Regular screenings are essential for early detection and treatment.”

Chunduri said he loves seeing patients and their families in a lighter atmosphere like outings to Cubs and Bears games that Advocate Health Care regularly puts on to honor their patients and healthcare workers.

“Just seeing them in a different environment, it’s enlightening and makes it worthwhile with everything that we sacrificed as healthcare clinicians and our healthcare team to see this happen,” Chunduri said. “It’s worth it.”