New York man accused of stealing Woodstock man’s ID, depositing phony check for $30K from his business

A New York man who was arrested in Florida after stepping off a cruise ship is accused of stealing a Woodstock man’s identity and more than $30,000 from his Elk Grove Village company.

Omar Plummer, 22, of Brooklyn is charged with theft and identity theft, according to a criminal complaint in the McHenry County court said.

He made his first court appearance last week before Judge Jeffrey Altman, who granted Plummer’s release pretrial and permission to return home to New York and appear on Zoom for his court hearings.

Plummer was charged in January, when an arrest warrant was issued for him. Assistant State’s Attorney Garrett Miller argued that Plummer not be allowed to return to New York, noting how long he had been sought on the warrant.

However, Plummer’s attorney, Michael McNerney, said Plummer was unaware there was a warrant for his arrest until he stepped off a cruise ship in Florida. McNerney argued for Plummer to be released from McHenry County jail and allowed to return home to live with his family in New York.

Plummer is accused of using the Woodstock man’s personal identifying information, including his company’s name and bank account information, to alter and forge a check for $30,621.85 and deposit it into an unauthorized account, according to the complaint, which alleges this occurred Jan. 4, 2024.

Conditions of Plummer’s release include having no contact with the alleged victim, his residence or business, an order said.

Sentencing on a Class 2 felony ranges from probation to seven years in prison.