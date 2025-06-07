Huntley seeks businesses for new retail incubator Shops on Main

The Hackett House pictured in a Northwest Herald file photo. The building will be home to some of Huntley's incubator shops.

Huntley is looking for applicants for its new Shops on Main retail incubator program.

Huntley is the third McHenry County municipality to try the concept of giving retailers starting out a place to establish themselves. McHenry’s Riverwalk Shoppes downtown are in their third season. Woodstock has halted its program in the Old Courthouse, though officials haven’t completely shut the door on the program.

In Huntley, officials are closing applications July 13 for the incubator’s nine retail spaces, and plan to offer a business plan workshop before then to help potential participants refine their applications, according to a village news release.

Similar to McHenry, Huntley officials envision the stores running seasonally. They’re eyeing a November opening date. The stores will be inside and outside the Hackett House at the Route 47 and Main Street intersection.

“Shops on Main is truly about providing a stepping stone for aspiring retailers,” Village President Tim Hoeft said in the release. “Through this experience, businesses can build a loyal following and gain valuable, real-world experience in running a storefront – everything from stocking and staffing to daily operations. They’ll do this within a supportive community of fellow entrepreneurs, and with the advantage of lower initial costs, setting them up for success in their future endeavors.”

Officials expect they will “attract a diverse array of innovative retailers,” but the program is “suited” for home-based and online businesses looking for a brick-and-mortar retail space, as well as businesses who participate in vendor markets, according to the release.

“We encourage applications from retailers with robust business and marketing plans eager to bring their brand to life in a dynamic setting,” according to the release.

Proprietors are responsible for complying with local, county and state business requirements; observing “established operating hours”; and participating in special events, marketing, educational and promotional activities “that contribute to both their individual business success and the collective vibrancy of downtown Huntley,” according to the release.

Huntley moved ahead with construction contracts in April. The project received about $975,000 through a grant facilitated by U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, but those dollars have to be spent by the end of the year. The village is spending about $150,000 on inside work, but officials decided to keep that separate to avoid any potential federal oversight and keep more options in village hands.

Huntley plans to have three shops inside and six outside. Shops on Main will open for a winter market in November, but the main season is expected to run from May to December 2026.

More about Huntley’s business incubator Shops on Main is available here: huntleyshopsonmain.com.