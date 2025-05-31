Woman of Distinction Ellen Hanson noted for work as teacher, charity founder, advocate, lay minister

Award recipient Ellen Hanson stands with Northwest Herald publisher Laura Shaw as Kathleen Caldwell introduces Hanson during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 5, 2024, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized 11 women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Most Women of Distinction have a single nomination. Sometimes there are two individuals who will submit letters nominating a worthy candidate.

For Ellen Hanson, more than a dozen individuals submitted nominations, sharing stories of her kindness, examples of how she helped others and her commitments to the community whether in the classroom or in an organization to help others.

“Anyone who ever meets Ellen Hanson learns quickly that she embodies the rare combination of steadfast loyalty, extraordinary humor, fairness and compassion, and a total commitment to family, friends and her community,” wrote Sue Rayburn, a longtime friend and former Crystal Lake neighbor.

And while the letters praise Hanson, she sees herself as having been shaped by those who have come into her life.

“I’m a product of all the people I’ve met in my 78 years that have shown me how to treat others with kindness and respect,” Hanson said.

Hanson is the current class of 11 honorees of the Northwest Herald’s 2024 Women of Distinction Awards. The recognition highlights women in McHenry County, nominated by their peers, friends and loved ones, who provide leadership in their fields of expertise, serve as role models and mentors, advocate positive social change or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.

Hanson, her husband and young son moved to Crystal Lake in 1973 in the new subdivision, Coventry. It was a neighborhood where families looked after each other and lent a hand without question.

“Our neighbors were such a strong part of our family,” Hanson said. “We are still friends with many of them. That’s where I first felt this sense of a community.”

In the early 1980s, Hanson started taking classes at Northern Illinois University, commuting to DeKalb twice a week to classes and thankful for the support of her husband, her dad and her neighbors who helped her as she completed her teaching degree.

Hanson taught at Coventry School in Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 for 22 years, retiring in 2008.

“I loved teaching, I loved being with the kids and my fellow teachers and school staff,” Hanson said.

Before she dove into teaching, she and fellow parents connected in the Legislative Interwork Network of Kishwaukee, a grassroots group lobbying in Springfield for education. Hanson credits this work for inspiring her to return to school for her teaching certification.

Shortly before Hanson’s son was set to graduate from college, the family learned of his diagnosis of leukemia. Neighbors and friends took on support for the family. Following his treatment and recovery from cancer, the Hanson family established Andy’s Chapter of Hope with the McHenry County Chapter Leukemia Research Foundation. Since its launch in 1995 the chapter raised more than $1.7 million to fund medical research, provide financial assistance to patients and offer educational programs, explained Kevin Radelet, executive director for the Leukemia Research Foundation.

More than once cancer has touched Hanson’s life. In 2021 she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She said she is grateful to the medical teams that provided her care, and today she is in remission and participates in the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.

Hanson is also passionate about supporting mental health needs and served on the board for NAMI of McHenry County.

“NAMI is a wonderful organization,” Hanson said. “Our family received so much help, we want to do something to help them give back.”

She connected with the organization out of family need and recalled that feeling of trepidation going to her first support group meeting. Today, years later, she remains friends with the fellow women in that group, having found connections well beyond their support group.

Though she retired in 2008, Hanson has hardly seen life slow down. She stays busy with her family that includes her husband, three children and their spouses and six grandchildren who inspire her to keep going. She has enjoyed volunteering with First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake, including her work in the church’s Stephen Ministry, where congregation members are trained to offer “high-quality, one-to-one Christian care to people going through tough times,“ according to the church website.

As Stephens Ministers, “we are taught that we are not there to solve a person’s problems, but to be a good listener and be by their side as they deal with life’s issues, offering a prayer and being available,” Hanson explained.

Hanson was a part of the creation of the McHenry nonprofit Senior Care Volunteer Network, which was initially the Faith in Action of McHenry County when it started 25 years ago.

“Ellen’s tireless efforts have helped thousands of seniors maintain their independence and receive the care and support they deserve,” wrote Sarah Schrempf, executive director of the Senior Care Volunteer Network, who also nominated Hanson as a Woman of Distinction.

Hanson said she is humbled by the recognition and what she hopes is to inspire others to get out and volunteer, making a difference in their community and discovering the opportunity for friendships along the way.