Women of Distinction recipient Dee Darling ‘true champion of all people’

Award recipient Dee Darling speaks during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 5, 2024, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized 11 women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Anyone who thinks one person can’t make a difference has not met Dee Darling of Cary. Though she is one person, her efforts in connecting people and organizations throughout McHenry County has a rippling effect, engaging and informing.

But in her eyes, it’s not about her. It’s about the opportunity to work with others and bring out the best in everyone.

“We’re all in this together. Everyone has to have a voice, has to have a seat at the table, and we have to listen to all voices and opinions and come together,” Darling said.

One of her most visible roles in the community is serving as school board president for Cary District 26. Not long after she was elected to the seven-member school board in 2019, her fellow board members elected her board president.

“I don’t have kids, but I wanted to make sure our kids have quality teachers who are paid competitive wages. It was really important for me to run for the school board,” she said. “I love my role on the school board and the opportunity it provides me to attend school events, build relationships, and continue to move our district forward.”

The 11 award recipients of the Northwest Herald's 2024 Women of Distinction honorees are pictured at the awards luncheon on June 5, 2024, at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills. In the front row, from left, are: Dianna Torman, Leonetta Rizzi, Marcy Piekos, Ellen Hanson and Sarah Hagen. In the back row, left left, are: Dee Darling, Carolyn Campbell, Kimberly O. Hankins, Terri Greeno, Trudy Wakeman and Dawn Bremer. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Darling is the current class of 11 recipients of the Northwest Herald’s Women of Distinction Awards, which highlight women in McHenry County – nominated by peers, friends and loved ones – who provide leadership in their fields of expertise, serve as role models and mentors, advocate positive social change or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.

Darling said she’s pro public education, recalling how she still remains in contact with the elementary school teacher who made a lasting impact in her life.

Fellow school board member Kathryn Potter pointed out how Darling joined the board at one of the most difficult times, just as COVID-19 shut down schools and posed challenges to education.

“Dee is different. She sees something is wrong and sets about a way to go and fix it and she goes for it,” Potter said.

Darling’s vision and determination is behind her work forming the nonprofit Together We Stand McHenry County, which promotes civic engagement and social welfare. Together We Stand McHenry County is the organization behind Planet Palooza, a single-day event where community nonprofit organizations set up a booth and share their message and information with the public. It’s become a fun day with food trucks, live music and entertainment and an opportunity for community organizations to promote themselves and the essential services they provide to the community.

This will be the fourth year of Planet Palooza, which takes place Sunday, July 13 in Woodstock Square. Darling said the focus this year will be volunteerism for local organizations who are experiencing federal budget cuts that are affecting them at the local level of services. Darling also hopes to launch a new communication platform that will enable organizations to share pools of volunteers when needed.

“McHenry County is so fortunate we have these nonprofits in our community,” Darling said. “I think many people aren’t fully aware of all the services we have. I wanted to shine a light on the nonprofits and the amazing work they do day in and day out.”

As a fellow board member and in the community, Potter said she’s seen how Darling encourages others.

“She brings out the best in people,” Potter said.

Darling also serves as the president of the McHenry County NOW, a chapter of the National Organization for Women which focuses on social issues. Darling said there is growing interest in the chapter, which was established in 2018, and she has seen a rise in the number of men also joining in to support their wives, daughters and friends.

Fellow McHenry County NOW board member Regina Rakoncay said: “Dee has established herself not just as a leader, mentor and friend but a true champion of all the people. She makes sure to include and support everyone that she comes in contact with.”

Though her resume may seem full, Darling said she has chosen to focus on the organizations that reflect who she is as a person. She is also involved as a volunteer with McHenry County Moms Demand Action, where fellow women are leading efforts for change.

“Women step up and we get things done, there are so many great examples of that around me every day. I appreciate every single one of them,” Darling said.

Family is important for Darling and one of her inspirations in her life has been her mother, Elaine, who passed away unexpectedly in 2023. During her life, she shared messages and lessons that have remained with Darling.

“I have a strong mom,” she said. “She taught me I could do anything I set my mind to, and that there’s value in everyone. You treat people the same. Whether they’re the president of a company or the janitor, they are equally hardworking, good people, so I’ve had that value instilled in me.”

Darling said there are moments when she still hears her mom’s voice and feels her guidance as she tries to live by her teaching.

“My mom was always a person who would go out of her way to help people,” Darling said. “When you see someone struggling, you help them. That’s how I’ve been living.”

