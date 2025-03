Plano’s Josie Larson drives to the hoop against Sycamore this season at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference girls basketball team for the 2024-25 season, as selected by coaches.

KRC Player of the Year: Josie Larson, Plano, sr., G

Marengo: Gabby Gieseke, sr., G; Maggie Hanson, so., G; Macy Noe, so., C-F

Plano: Josie Larson, sr., G; Sanai Young, sr., G

Johnsburg: Summer Toussaint, fr., G

Sandwich: Hannah Treptow, sr., G; Alayla Harris, so., C

Woodstock: Keira Bogott, sr., G

Woodstock North: Jadyn Grismer, sr., G-F