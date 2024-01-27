Lake in the Hills approves truck repair shop

A Cessna 170 approaches the 3800 foot runway at the Lake in the Hills airport. The Village Board has voted to approve a truck repair shop at 8545 Pyott Road.

The Lake in the Hills Village Board approved a truck repair shop Thursday night.

The truck repair shop, Arias Truck Repair, is currently at 14 Prosper Court in Lake in the Hills, and the company wants to move to 8545 Pyott Road. That location backs up to the Lake in the Hills Airport.

Lake in the Hills had a long road to approving the truck repair shop, with the board working through some tweaks in recent weeks.

The truck shop needed a conditional-use permit because it wants to allow trucks to park outside. Although the permit was approved, the village imposed conditions requiring all repairs to happen inside, and “vehicles in disrepair” can’t be stored outside for more than 30 days.

Those tweaks included eliminating the need for a fence on the property, among other things, according to village documents.

The board first took up the issue Jan. 11, and it opted to postpone approving it at that meeting. The board went through all the conditions individually at that point, noting which to keep and which to remove.

The board’s approval overrides the village’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which unanimously voted Dec. 18 to deny the conditional-use permit.

The truck shop has a fence allowing access to the airport on the north side of the building, and some members of the public have expressed concerns about truck traffic in the area.

Mike Monreal expressed opposition to the truck repair shop at Thursday’s board meeting.

He said he’s worried that a truck might miss the turn into the repair shop and wind up on the taxiway or runway and collide with a plane.

“Trucks and airplanes just don’t mix,” Monreal said.

Tom Solar also spoke about the airport at the meeting. Although he did not mention the repair shop in his comments, he said he has similar worries about a potential truck-airplane collision and airport security.

Monreal also spoke against the proposal at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, raising similar concerns about airport security and a lack of parking at the airport, according to the meeting minutes.

Oleksandr Kes Kovalskyi, who operates Arias Truck Repair, said Friday that the only people who will be driving past the airport gate will be employees. The employees then will turn left toward the building.

“It’s going to be safe for sure,” Kovalskyi said.