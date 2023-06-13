Lake in the Hills man accused of asking child to send him pornographic videos

A 33-year-old Lake in the Hills man is accused of asking a child under the age of 13 to send him pornographic videos and photos, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in the McHenry County courthouse.

Anthony Jacquez, of the 900 block of Aster Court, is charged with 10 counts of soliciting child pornography-soliciting child for performance, video or computer of a child younger than 13, Class X felonies, according to the complaint.

If convicted on all Class X felonies he could face decades in prison.

He also is charged with possessing the video reproduction of child pornography of a child younger than age 18 on a computer, indecent solicitation of a child younger than 13, and grooming a child younger than 13, according to the complaint.

Jacquez, who was not in custody at McHenry County Jail as of Tuesday, is accused of asking the child for sexually explicit videos at various times on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9, 2022.

He is accused of using a computer to solicit the child to distribute sexually explicit photographs and engaging in conversation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to the complaint.