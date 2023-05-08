Lake in the Hills man sentenced to 10 years in prison for delivery of fentanyl that led to man’s death in Crystal Lake motel

A Lake in the Hills man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to delivering fentanyl to a man who died in a Crystal Lake motel room in 2021.

Wasfi Awwad, 29, of the 1100 block of View Point Drive, pleaded guilty to manufacturing/delivering between 1 and 15 grams of fentanyl/analog, a Class 1 felony, and in exchange three counts of drug-induced homicide were dismissed, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

He is required to serve at least 50% of his sentence and will be on mandatory supervised release after serving his time. He will receive credit for 547 days in jail since his arrest, according to a supplemental sentencing order.

In accepting his plea, Judge Tiffany Davis found that the crime was committed as a result of use or abuse of, or addiction to, alcohol or controlled substances and will recommend he receive treatment while in custody of IDOC, according to the supplemental sentencing order.

Additional charges from a separate case filed on March 22, 2021, also were dismissed Monday including four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for “knowingly and unlawfully” possessing less than 15 grams each of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and tramadol, according to the indictment.

On Sept. 22, 2021, Daniel Iles, 30, of McHenry, was found dead in a room at the Super 8 Motel in Crystal Lake where he and Awwad were staying. Police found white powder in the room that “tested positive for the presence of cocaine,” according to a motion to compel source of funds filed in the courthouse.

A search of Awwad’s phone and interviews with him and others showed Awwad “arranged to purchase Percocet pills and cocaine for himself” and Iles the day before.

“Percocet pills not purchased from a pharmacy are often pressed with fentanyl,” according to the motion written by Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Brodersen.

Awwad and Iles were taken to Palatine to pick up the cocaine and pills and Awwad “went inside” to purchase the cocaine and pills. The men were then taken back to the motel.

An autopsy determined Iles died from the “combined effects of cocaine and fentanyl,” according to the motion.

While in McHenry County jail, Awwad was charged with two counts of aggravated battery for allegedly striking another inmate, Alfredo Garcia-Castillo, of Harvard, on Nov. 29, “about the body with his hands,” according to the indictment in that case.

This charge also was dismissed Monday as part of his negotiated plea.

Awwad’s attorney declined to comment.