Is it too late to thaw your Thanksgiving turkey? It depends.

Is it too late to thaw your turkey ahead of Thanksgiving? That depends.

There are several safe ways to thaw your turkey.

Thawing turkeys in the fridge typically requires about 24 hours for every 5 pounds. Most turkeys need about three to four days to thaw, depending on size, McHenry County Department of Health spokesperson Nick Kubiak said.

Turkeys also can be thawed under cold running water, maintained at 70 degrees or below. People should make sure no part of the turkey rises above 41 degrees in the process, Kubiak said.

Microwaving is another way to thaw turkeys, “provided the turkey is cooked immediately afterward without any interruption,” Kubiak said.

No matter how people thaw their birds, the turkey must be cooked to a minimum of 165 degrees, Kubiak said.

It is recommended to cook stuffing outside the turkey.

“Stuffing insulates the turkey and can prevent the turkey and stuffing from being cooked to the proper minimum temperature to ensure that germs are destroyed,” according to a health department flyer about Thanksgiving food safety.

Food should be cooked as close to the serving time as possible. Hot foods should be kept at 135 degrees or above, and cold foods should be at 41 degrees or below. Leftovers should be refrigerated quickly.