Wise, Przysucha win Sterling City Council at-large seats

MORRISON — One incumbent and one newcomer have been elected to Sterling City Council at-large seats.

According to unofficial election results, Jim Wise has been reelected to his seat, while newcomer Allen Przysucha was elected to the council by unseating current alderwoman Kaitlyn Ekquist.

Of 1,268 ballots cast, Przysucha received 579 votes, Wise garnered 569, Ekquist received 490 and Ryan Nares tallied 465.

There are 9,487 registered voters residing in Sterling. With 1,268 votes cast, voter turnout stood at 13.4%

Przysucha currently serves on the Sterling planning commission and as a youth committee member for Sterling Township. He is also a board member at United Way of Whiteside County and is a member of the Sterling Noon Rotary Club.

Wise was first elected to the council in 2017 and was reelected in 2021 to serve his current four-year term.

Ekquist was first elected to the council in 2021 for her current term.

Nares is a business owner who in October opened The Mercantile, 117 W. Third St. in Sterling, with his wife Ashley Nares. The couple also own Nares Event Co. and ‘Til Death Photo and Film.