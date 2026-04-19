Listen: Kane County’s 5 most-read stories this week: April 12-18

Mike Luse, of Belvidere, with the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club, operates an Illinois Steam Engine Thresher built in Sycamore in 1916, during the 75th annual Swedish Days parade on Sunday, June 22, 2025 in downtown Geneva. The event, sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, was the final event of the festival that ran June 18th-22th. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

Catch up on the news Kane County readers couldn’t stop talking about. Each week, we round up the five most-read Shaw Local stories from your community and bring them to you in a new way – as on-demand audio you can listen to anytime. Powered by Everlit’s AI technology, these narrated stories let you stay informed whether you’re at your desk, in the car, or on the go.

This week’s playlist covers April 12-18 and includes the biggest headlines and local favorites from across Kane County. Just press play to hear them all, or skip ahead to the stories that matter most to you. It’s the same trusted reporting from Shaw Local, now in a format that fits your life.