Conditions right for potential brush fires across northern Illinois on Wednesday

The National Weather Service warned of potential brush fire risk on Wednesday. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

A combination of warm temperatures, dry conditions, and strong westerly winds will lead to an increased threat for fire spread on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The warning is especially for areas along and north of Interstate 88.

Gusts up to 40 mph are expected to peak during the afternoon hours, the weather service said.

“Any grass or brush fires that ignite may have the potential to quickly spread out of control,” the NWS posted.

Wednesday’s windy conditions will be ahead of potentially severe storms on Thursday.

The threat of severe weather will be greatest along and south of Interstate 80, according to the weather service.