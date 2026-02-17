GOP hopefuls in 9th Congressional District differ on immigration policy

The Republican candidates in the 9th Congressional District are, clockwise from upper left: Rocio Cleveland, John Elleson, Mark Su and Paul Friedman. (Photos provided by campaigns via Daily Herald)

The Republicans running for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District seat have different ideas for U.S. immigration policy, some of which diverge from President Donald Trump’s approach.

Rocio Cleveland, John Elleson, Paul Friedman and Mark Su are seeking the GOP nomination in the 9th District, which includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties. Veteran Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston isn’t running again.

The candidates were asked about immigration policy and other issues in a group video interview with the Daily Herald and in questionnaires. The 14 Democratic candidates participated in separate group interviews. The videos are available at dailyherald.com.

Cleveland, an Island Lake resident, is an ardent Trump supporter who said she supports closing the U.S. border. “Closed borders are secure borders,” she said.

She also backs aggressive U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts to remove immigrants living here illegally.

“We want ICE,” she said. “President Trump, please continue to hire ICE agents.”

Cleveland changed hair accessories throughout the interview, and she stopped early in her response to the immigration question to explain why she’d donned a headband with pink rabbit ears. “I’m going to pretend to be a Democrat. I’m going to identify as a bunny,” she said.

Elleson, an Arlington Heights resident who is a pastor at Lakewood Chapel in that suburb, said he’s written letters on behalf of congregation members who entered the U.S. illegally. An amnesty policy is needed, he said.

“I know that’s a bad word for Republicans,” said Elleson, who lost to Schakowsky in 2018.

Friedman, a software writer from Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood, noted that immigrants contribute significantly to the economy. He supports creating a path to citizenship for immigrants living here illegally.

“We’re a welcoming people,” Friedman said. “We should not be pushing people away.”

In response to a questionnaire, Friedman wrote that expanding legal immigration avenues would reduce the number of people entering the U.S. illegally.

Su, an information technology consultant from Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood, expressed concern about immigration fraud, specifically fake green cards. He said he supports continued construction of a border wall and said immigrants who are criminals shouldn’t be allowed to stay in the U.S.

In his questionnaire, Su said he’d propose and support legislation that would make U.S. borders more secure.

Illinois’ primary Election Day is March 17. Early voting is underway.

