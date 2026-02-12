Why we’re expanding our coverage – and doubling down on what matters locally

Dear Readers,

If the paper looks a little different today, you’re not imagining things. We’ve been making some changes – and we want to take a moment to explain what’s new.

For one, you’ll be seeing more local reporting on health, education and public safety, including today’s story on the devastating impact the fentanyl epidemic is having on our communities and neighbors.

These are topics that come up again and again, and for good reason. Decisions made in schools, police departments, public health organizations, hospitals and city halls have a direct impact on daily life, and we’re committed to covering those stories with more depth and context.

At the same time, we’re expanding our national coverage. While local news will always be at the heart of what we do, many readers have told us they want help making sense of what’s happening beyond our community – and how those national stories connect back to life here at home.

You’ll also notice some new columns and features appearing in the paper. These bring in fresh voices and perspectives – sometimes to inform, sometimes to explain, and sometimes just to give you something interesting to think about.

We’re also proudly celebrating our 175th anniversary as a news organization, and we’ll be showcasing front pages and stories we have covered over the decades.

These enhancements are part of our commitment to our readers and the communities we serve. They’re about listening, evolving and making sure the paper continues to be a reliable, relevant part of your day.

As always, we appreciate your feedback – and thank you for reading.

M. Eileen Brown

Executive editor