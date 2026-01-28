Universal blood donations needed during Illinois cold weather snap

Versiti Blood Center of Illinois is seeking blood donations, especially O-negative and O-positive blood, from residents to restore hospital and patient blood supplies affected by recent winter weather.

The winter weather reduced donor turnout, closed donation centers, disrupted blood drives, and canceled donation appointments, according to a Tuesday news release from the center.

“We are grateful to our donors, coordinators, and Versiti teams who have adapted to recent weather challenges,” Versiti Blood Center of Illinois blood services senior director Shelley Whitsey said in the release. “As conditions improve, a donation this week can support multiple patients. By showing up for one another, we help ensure continued care for Illinois communities.”

Universal blood types including O-negative and O-positive blood can be transfused to people such as cancer patients, trauma victims and patients undergoing surgery. Blood platelets also are in demand for trauma survivors, premature babies and cancer patients.

Versiti Blood Center of Illinois donor center locations include:

Aurora Blood Donation Center, 1200 N. Highland Ave.

Bloomingdale Blood Donation Center, 398 W. Army Trail Road

Crystal Lake Blood Donation Center, 6296 Northwest Highway

DeKalb Blood Donation Center, 2428 Sycamore Road

Elgin Blood Donation Center, 1140 N. McLean Blvd.

Geneva Blood Donation Center, 2000 W. State St., Unit 1E

Highland Blood Donation Center, 2126 45th St.

Joliet Blood Donation Center, 2625 W. Jefferson St.

Naperville Blood Donation Center, 1297 S. Naper Blvd.

Tinley Park Blood Donation Center, 16100 Centennial Circle

Westmont Blood Donation Center, 6317 S. Fairview Ave.

Winfield Blood Donation Center, 27W281 Geneva Road

Yorkville Blood Donation Center, 728 E. Veterans Parkway, Suite 112

Community members ages 17 and older in good health and meeting eligibility requirements are encouraged to donate. Parental consent is required for donors younger than 17. Donors may bring a photo ID including their birth date.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins also will be accepted. To schedule an appointment, visit Versiti.org or call 877-232-4376.

Versiti Blood Center of Illinois is a nonprofit that provides expert medical and technical support and blood products and services.

For information, visit versiti.org.