Thanksgiving turkey prices lower this year

The average price of a 16-pound frozen turkey is $18.03 in Illinois and $21.50 nationally, with the national price down more than 16% from last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. (Mark Busch)

Although shoppers might notice higher prices for certain ingredients, the overall cost of preparing a Thanksgiving dinner has decreased, according to an annual survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

In its 40th year, the Thanksgiving survey reports a table of classic dishes for 10 people will cost an average of $55.18, or about $5.52 per person, down 5% from last year, but still higher than four years ago. The estimated cost in Illinois is 11% below the national average, with an estimated total meal cost of $49.20.

Taking center stage in the survey, and most Thanksgiving tables, the turkey drastically decreased in price, helping lower overall meal costs.

The average price of a 16-pound frozen turkey is $18.03 in Illinois and $21.50 nationally, with the national price down more than 16% from last year.

“It’s encouraging to see some relief in the price of turkeys, as it is typically the most expensive part of the meal,” AFBF Economist Faith Parum said.

Parum noted farmers are still rebuilding turkey flocks hit hard by highly pathogenic avian influenza, but overall demand has declined. That combination is helping keep turkey an affordable option for families this Thanksgiving.

Other ingredients that dropped in price nationally include dinner rolls and stuffing, because of lower wheat prices reducing the cost of flour-based items, along with fresh cranberries. Pumpkin pie mix and pie shell costs stayed about the same as last year.

However, prices increased for sweet potatoes, frozen green peas, whole milk, whipping cream and a vegetable tray of carrots and celery, which jumped more than 61% from last year.

Labor shortages, transportation delays or trade disruptions are among the factors that can cause sharp, short-term price spikes. Parum said fresh produce is typically lower-cost, so even small increases can significantly affect year-over-year percentage changes.

“While the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal has eased in recent years, families are still feeling the effects of the dramatic price spikes we’ve seen,” Illinois Farm Bureau President Brian Duncan said. “Illinois farmers continue to advocate for solutions to address the challenging farm economy and permanent, enforceable trade agreements to provide long-term certainty for farmers.”

AFBF analysis shows regional differences in meal costs. The classic Thanksgiving meal was cheapest in the South at $50.01, followed by the Midwest at $54.38, the Northeast at $60.82 and the West at $61.75.

The expanded meal, added in 2018 and including the classic dishes plus boneless ham, Russet potatoes and green beans, also was most affordable in the South at $71.20, then the Midwest at $76.33, the Northeast at $82.97 and the West at $84.97. The expanded meal adds an average of $2.19 per person to the national total and about $2.25 per person in Illinois.

This year’s national average was based on surveys with pricing data from all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers checked prices in person and online through grocery store apps and websites during the first week of November, finding the best prices without using promotional coupons or bundled deals.

This survey is considered an informal snapshot of current prices.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.