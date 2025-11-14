Protesters arrested after clashing with police outside Broadview immigration facility

Illinois State police detain a protester outside an ICE processing facility in the Chicago suburb of Broadview, Ill., Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities arrested 21 protesters Friday outside a Chicago-area federal immigration facility that activists say functions as a de facto detention center and is plagued by inhumane conditions.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests were made by midday, and that it was working on verifying identities and potential charges.

Just moments before the clash, demonstrators were singing and chanting. Around 10 a.m., a large group, knowing they were going to be arrested, allegedly crossed the protest barrier and attempted to walk up toward the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

Some protesters carried signs reading, “God’s Love Knows No Borders” and “God Demands Freedom.” Some of them prayed. The crowd numbered about 300 before it began to disperse.

The officers included Illinois State Police and Cook County sheriffs’ police.

The facility in Broadview, Illinois, has been the site of frequent protests, particularly on Fridays, against a federal immigration crackdown dubbed “Operation Midway Blitz.” It has led to more than 3,200 arrests in the Chicago metropolitan area since September of people suspecting of violating immigration laws .

The aggressive tactics used by agents from Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have repeatedly come under fire through legal challenges as well as street protests.